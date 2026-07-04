Karnataka Village Official On SIR Duty Seriously Injured In Accident In Tumakuru
Village Administration Officer Bhuvana was on a two-wheeler when a tipper hit her vehicle in Tumakuru
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Tumkur: A Village Administration Officer (VAO), who was on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty, was seriously injured in an accident on Saturday morning. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tumakuru, 60 km north of Bengaluru.
According to police, VAO Bhuvana was on her way to SIR duty on a two-wheeler when a tipper hit her vehicle, injuring her seriously. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital. She is reportedly in a serious condition, leaving her parents in shock.
Condemning the incident, hundreds of VAOs staged a protest in front of the hospital holding the district administration responsible for Bhuvana's situation. They alleged senior officials put pressure on Bhuvana to carry out SIR work.
"Bhuvana was in an SIR-related meeting until 10 pm last night. This morning she left home at 6 am to report for work. Due to this pressure, she met with an accident and is now fighting for her life. In such a situation, whom should we ask for justice," said Hema, a VAO, who is also on SIR duty.
Hema said that due to the SIR work pressure, many BLOs are in a trauma. Senior officers keep calling BLOs to push them to work more. Deputy Commissioner Shubhakalyana, who visited the spot, pacified the protesters and requested them to withdraw their protest.
A few BLOs also staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, alleging that pressure from senior officers caused the incident. State Government Employees' State Association President Shadakshari extended support to the protest.
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