ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Village Official On SIR Duty Seriously Injured In Accident In Tumakuru

Tumkur: A Village Administration Officer (VAO), who was on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty, was seriously injured in an accident on Saturday morning. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tumakuru, 60 km north of Bengaluru.

According to police, VAO Bhuvana was on her way to SIR duty on a two-wheeler when a tipper hit her vehicle, injuring her seriously. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital. She is reportedly in a serious condition, leaving her parents in shock.

Condemning the incident, hundreds of VAOs staged a protest in front of the hospital holding the district administration responsible for Bhuvana's situation. They alleged senior officials put pressure on Bhuvana to carry out SIR work.

"Bhuvana was in an SIR-related meeting until 10 pm last night. This morning she left home at 6 am to report for work. Due to this pressure, she met with an accident and is now fighting for her life. In such a situation, whom should we ask for justice," said Hema, a VAO, who is also on SIR duty.