ETV Bharat / bharat

Vikramshila Bridge In Bihar's Bhagalpur Splits Into Two; Timely Evacuation Averts Major Disaster

Vikramshila Setu On The Ganga In Bihar Splits Into Two; Major Disaster Averted As Administration Evacuates People Just In Time ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Vikramshila Setu (bridge) over the Ganga at Bhagalpur in Bihar split into two after its central section collapsed and fell into the river in the wee hours of Monday. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries in the mishap.

The bridge collapse snapped the vital link between the northern and southern parts of the state in east Bihar.

The incident occurred around 1 AM. Till filing of this report, there was no information about any person or vehicle meeting with an accident or falling into the water through the gap. The bridge has been sealed and vehicular traffic on the route has been halted.

Police and administrative official at the mishap spot (ETV Bharat)

In fact, timely action by the district administration saved many lives, especially of the people who had assembled on the bridge as it started caving in around midnight. Many of them were seen making videos and taking selfies when the disaster was unfolding.

"Post midnight, we received information about unusual vibrations and cracks developing on the bridge. Our entire team, including me and senior superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Yadav, rushed to the bridge. A large number of people had assembled there out of excitement. Fearing for their lives, we quickly evacuated them," Bhagalpur district magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

"The span of the bridge after pillar number 133 collapsed just five minutes after we managed to evacuate the people from there. We then cleared the entire bridge of the vehicles that had stopped on it. A serious human disaster was averted," Choudhary added.