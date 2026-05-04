Vikramshila Bridge In Bihar's Bhagalpur Splits Into Two; Timely Evacuation Averts Major Disaster
Currently, the Vikramshila Setu over Ganga river, which serves as a vital link between Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, is completely closed to traffic.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 4, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Patna: The Vikramshila Setu (bridge) over the Ganga at Bhagalpur in Bihar split into two after its central section collapsed and fell into the river in the wee hours of Monday. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries in the mishap.
The bridge collapse snapped the vital link between the northern and southern parts of the state in east Bihar.
The incident occurred around 1 AM. Till filing of this report, there was no information about any person or vehicle meeting with an accident or falling into the water through the gap. The bridge has been sealed and vehicular traffic on the route has been halted.
In fact, timely action by the district administration saved many lives, especially of the people who had assembled on the bridge as it started caving in around midnight. Many of them were seen making videos and taking selfies when the disaster was unfolding.
"Post midnight, we received information about unusual vibrations and cracks developing on the bridge. Our entire team, including me and senior superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Yadav, rushed to the bridge. A large number of people had assembled there out of excitement. Fearing for their lives, we quickly evacuated them," Bhagalpur district magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
"The span of the bridge after pillar number 133 collapsed just five minutes after we managed to evacuate the people from there. We then cleared the entire bridge of the vehicles that had stopped on it. A serious human disaster was averted," Choudhary added.
Incidentally, the concrete jacket of one of the pillars of the bridge had crumbled in March this year. Such jackets are constructed around pillars to protect them from collision with steamers, ferries, small ships and boats plying in the river.
The road construction department (RCD) secretary, other officials and experts had inspected the Vikramshila Setu after the collapse of the concrete jacket. A technical assessment conducted by them found fault in the bridge’s ball-bearings, but, officials said, they had no idea that the structure would collapse, that too so soon.
Constructed in 2001, the two-lane 4.4 km-long Vikramshila Setu was the sixth longest river bridge in the country. It served as a link between national highways (NH) 33 and 31 (Barari Ghat and Naugachhia) located on either side of the Ganga.
It also connected Bhagalpur to Khagaria, Purnea, Katihar and other Seemanchal districts, considerably reducing the distance and time of road travel. More than one lakh people used it daily to travel to the northern and southern parts of the state.
Sources in the RCD said that no major maintenance or repair work was carried out on the bridge in the past eight years.
Meanwhile, the district administration is gearing-up to deal with the traffic, with vehicles likely to take alternative routes in their course of travel.
"As of now, they can take the Munger route and cross the Ganga via the bridge located there. We are also considering the use of ferries to facilitate the commutation of people and vehicles from one bank of the Ganga to the other," the district magistrate said.
A parallel bridge to the Vikramshila Setu is being constructed since September 2020 at a cost of Rs 1,110 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation. However, its completion is still a couple of years away.