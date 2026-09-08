Manipuri Musician's Murder In Delhi Triggers Political Outrage; Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders Demand Justice
Chongtham Vikram Singh's killing has prompted Northeast organisations to seek answers about possible discrimination and demand accountability from authorities investigating the case.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
The killing of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi has triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning the safety of people from the Northeast in the national capital and demanding swift action against those responsible.
The North East Media Forum (NEMF) has condemned the killing of the Manipuri music teacher and musician and demanded strict action against those responsible. It urged Delhi Police to conduct a prompt, impartial and transparent probe.
With Singh's wife, son and brother scheduled to hold a press conference today at 3 pm at Manipur Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, the NEMF also called for any possible racial or identity-based motive to be thoroughly examined, while stressing that the motive is yet to be established.
Rahul Gandhi Demands Swift Investigation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over the musician's death and questioned what Home Minister Amit Shah's Ministry and the Delhi Police were doing to check what he called "growing lawlessness", particularly against people from the Northeast.
"Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it," Rahul said in a post on X.
Rahul said Singh was killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital, and said the incident would raise serious concerns among families from the Northeast living in Delhi.
"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today: Are we safe here?" he added.
The Congress leader demanded a swift investigation, said those responsible must be brought to justice and expressed condolences to Singh's family.
Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2026
A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family…
Congress Leaders React To Killing Of Musician
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from Assam described Singh as humble, with no ego or animosity, who loved music. "He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one," Gogoi said.
"Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family," he added.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of allowing a climate of lawlessness and described Singh's death as a "merciless lynching" by a mob. He called it another chilling reminder of what he termed "utter lawlessness under the BJP". Kharge alleged that students were unsafe, women faced atrocities and people from Northeast India faced discrimination. He also said Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remained highly vulnerable.
Under Home Minister Amit Shah's watch, Kharge alleged, Delhi had become a "crime capital", citing NCRB data to claim that the national capital had recorded the highest levels of crime year after year. He said Singh's family deserved justice and those responsible must face the strictest action.
Kharge also accused the Modi government of incompetence and said people from Manipur were suffering both within the state and outside it.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the incident should not simply be dismissed as an isolated case of drunken violence. He linked Singh's killing to what he described as years of the government normalising and legitimising loud DJs, public ruckus and blatant disregard for rules. "Instead of enforcing the law consistently, those in power have too often looked the other way — creating a culture of impunity," Khera said.
He added that while the government may not have "wielded the bat" that killed Singh, it could not escape responsibility for the environment that led to his murder.
Scindia Seeks Strict Action; Northeast Leaders Condemn Killing
The tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur is deeply distressing.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 8, 2026
The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable. I urge the Delhi Police to ensure swift action and a thorough investigation, and that those responsible face the…
Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned Singh's death and said the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast could not be compromised. "The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable," Scindia said, urging the Delhi Police to ensure a swift and thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. "My deepest condolences to Vikram's family, friends and loved ones," he added.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed deep sadness over the death of the renowned guitarist and said his contribution to Manipur's music and cultural life would always be remembered with deep respect. He offered condolences to Singh's family and prayed for strength and solace.
I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram.— Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) September 7, 2026
His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for… pic.twitter.com/FNW1YI76Yb
Former Manipur CM and BJP MLA N Biren Singh also expressed concern and called for swift action by the Delhi Police. "With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest," Biren Singh said.
He described Vikram as a renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer and said his contribution to music would always be remembered. He said Singh's death was a great loss to his family, the music fraternity and the people of Manipur.
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer, Shri Chongtham Vikram Singh, and deeply concerned by the incident in which he was allegedly assaulted near his residence in southeast Delhi.— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 7, 2026
Shri Vikram Singh’s invaluable… pic.twitter.com/MH49Pcdh8A
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he was disturbed by the incident and that Singh's death had once again brought back painful memories of atrocities faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital. He urged authorities and the Delhi Police to ensure those responsible face the strictest consequences.
What Happened To Vikram Singh?
Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old retired musician from Manipur, had been living in Kilokari village for several years. He was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Monday after objecting to a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff who were allegedly shouting, drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus outside his residence.
According to police, the Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the assault. Ppreliminary inquiry found that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, had objected to the nuisance before he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.
VIDEO | Delhi: A 54-year-old Manipuri musician, C Vikram Singh, died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in Kilokari village in the early hours of Monday.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026
His son,… pic.twitter.com/ES0Cg7J7N8
Singh was injured and his son Yaiphaba took him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Yaiphaba said a group had been drinking and making a lot of noise outside their home. His father went downstairs and asked them to stop because the family was being disturbed.
"When we opened the door, we saw that my father was shirtless and being beaten. Those people ran away," Yaiphaba said.
Northeast Community Raises Concerns
#WATCH | Guwahati | 54-year-old Manipur musician C. Vikram Singh died after alleged physical assault in Delhi. Singer & composer Joi Baruah says, " this is a plain murder, not an accident. this has brought shame on delhi's recent history of racial prejudice. i really hope the… pic.twitter.com/Bf44VFXPLf— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
The killing has triggered anger among Delhi's Northeast community, with several organisations demanding a fair and impartial investigation and raising concerns over alleged racial discrimination.
Members of Manipur and Northeast organisations gathered outside and around Sunlight Colony police station, seeking strict action and a thorough probe. They alleged that Singh may have been targeted because of his Northeast identity and said investigators should examine whether racial discrimination played any role.
The North East Students Society, Delhi University, condoled his death and described him as a "respected Manipuri musician".
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