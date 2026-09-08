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Manipuri Musician's Murder In Delhi Triggers Political Outrage; Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders Demand Justice

The killing of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi has triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning the safety of people from the Northeast in the national capital and demanding swift action against those responsible.

The North East Media Forum (NEMF) has condemned the killing of the Manipuri music teacher and musician and demanded strict action against those responsible. It urged Delhi Police to conduct a prompt, impartial and transparent probe.

With Singh's wife, son and brother scheduled to hold a press conference today at 3 pm at Manipur Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, the NEMF also called for any possible racial or identity-based motive to be thoroughly examined, while stressing that the motive is yet to be established.

Police personnel deployed following the fatal assault on Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death after objecting to public drinking and noise outside his residence, at Kilokari, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Demands Swift Investigation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over the musician's death and questioned what Home Minister Amit Shah's Ministry and the Delhi Police were doing to check what he called "growing lawlessness", particularly against people from the Northeast.

"Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it," Rahul said in a post on X.

Rahul said Singh was killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital, and said the incident would raise serious concerns among families from the Northeast living in Delhi.

"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today: Are we safe here?" he added.

The Congress leader demanded a swift investigation, said those responsible must be brought to justice and expressed condolences to Singh's family.

Congress Leaders React To Killing Of Musician

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from Assam described Singh as humble, with no ego or animosity, who loved music. "He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one," Gogoi said.

"Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of allowing a climate of lawlessness and described Singh's death as a "merciless lynching" by a mob. He called it another chilling reminder of what he termed "utter lawlessness under the BJP". Kharge alleged that students were unsafe, women faced atrocities and people from Northeast India faced discrimination. He also said Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remained highly vulnerable.

Under Home Minister Amit Shah's watch, Kharge alleged, Delhi had become a "crime capital", citing NCRB data to claim that the national capital had recorded the highest levels of crime year after year. He said Singh's family deserved justice and those responsible must face the strictest action.