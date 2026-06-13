ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijayan Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says His Approach Is Helping BJP And Weakening INDIA Bloc

Kozhikode: Senior CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the latter's political approach is weakening the INDIA bloc and helping the Bharatiya Janata Party on most occasions.

Vijayan was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks at an INDIA bloc meeting, where the Congress leader allegedly said he would not hug Pinarayi Vijayan because of the intense political rivalry between the Left and the Congress in Kerala.

In his response, Vijayan said, "Hugging does not usually happen among us under normal circumstances. I hug certain people only on rare occasions. When Rahul Gandhi and I meet, we either greet each other or shake hands," he said.

Recalling the moment when Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Modi, Vijayan said, "I saw a photograph of a hug - Rahul Gandhi hugging Modi. I have no objection to that. But what he said at the INDIA bloc meeting presents a different political picture."

Vijayan, the present Leader of Opposition in Kerala, also claimed that it is because of Rahul Gandhi's political approach that the INDIA bloc is going through a crisis. He alleged that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA bloc and often ends up helping the BJP. He said when secular parties need to remain united against the BJP, such actions by the Congress leadership could weaken alliance unity.

The CPM veteran further claimed that leaders including Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other non-Congress parties, had also voiced objections to the approach of the Congress during alliance discussions.