Vijay Gets Tamil Nadu's Protagonist Role; TVK Chief Sworn-In As Chief Minister
He is the first person from a non-Dravidian party to occupy this chair since the Dravidian parties came to power in 1967.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a first from a non-Dravidian party to occupy the Constitutional Post in the past seven decades, on Sunday.
Vijay read out the oath of office and official secrecy administered to him by Governor R V Arlekar amid loud cheers from the audience.
Along with Vijay, party functionaries and MLAs 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.G. Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana, were sworn in as ministers in his incoming cabinet.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition(LoP) in Lok Sabha was in attendance at the ceremony which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periamet. He was among the earliest to arrive at the event. He was seen being handed over multiple shawls to be offered to the stars and alliance party leaders.
Filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar were visibly emotional as they witnessed their son being sworn in.
The event began with national song, national anthem and invocation of Mother Tamil, in this order.
Earlier, Shoba expressed immense confidence in her son’s new role. "Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him," a news agency quoted her as saying.
She did not forget to point out that the event coincides with Mother's Day. Many of the family members and supporters billed at a poetic opening for the "true son of Tamil Nadu".
Trisha Krishnan who paid a visit to Vijay's residence on the day of counting was seated among the invitees in the front row.
The venue was brimming with excitement as thousands of supporters and ardent fans as their tinsel superstar was sworn-in. The same reverberated throughout the City and across the district as the supporters knew how hard-won this victory is.
Many of them have been making multiple trips to the stadium since Vijay claimed stakes soon after the final results tally showed him to have won 108 of 234 seats. Congress that won 5 seats immediately extended their support to Vijay. Its letter of support too was submitted to the governor at the first instance itself. The governor suggested Vijay to come up with the majority. After high drama that continued, Vijay went past the majority mark of 118 on Saturday with the left parties--CPI and CPI(M)-- offering 4 MLAs support followed by the VCK and then by the IUML, taking the total tally to 120. Vijay has contested and won from two seats--Perambur in state capital and Tiruchirapalli East--and is expected to vacate one.
On Saturday, the Governor appointed Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday after the TVK leader submitted the letter of support from the legislators-elect to form the government.
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