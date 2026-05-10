ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay Gets Tamil Nadu's Protagonist Role; TVK Chief Sworn-In As Chief Minister

C Joseph Vijay being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. ( Screengrab from DIPR )

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a first from a non-Dravidian party to occupy the Constitutional Post in the past seven decades, on Sunday.

Vijay read out the oath of office and official secrecy administered to him by Governor R V Arlekar amid loud cheers from the audience.

Along with Vijay, party functionaries and MLAs 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.G. Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana, were sworn in as ministers in his incoming cabinet.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition(LoP) in Lok Sabha was in attendance at the ceremony which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periamet. He was among the earliest to arrive at the event. He was seen being handed over multiple shawls to be offered to the stars and alliance party leaders.

Filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar were visibly emotional as they witnessed their son being sworn in.

The event began with national song, national anthem and invocation of Mother Tamil, in this order.