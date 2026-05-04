ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vijay Sarkar' In Tamil Nadu! TVK Stuns In Its Very First Election But Falls Short Of Majority

Hyderabad/Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, registered a striking debut in Tamil Nadu politics, emerging as the single largest party in the state assembly elections this year.

However, despite this strong show, the party fell slightly short of the majority mark (118 seats) in the 234-member House, required to independently form a government in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, TVK has won 105 seats and is leading in around two assembly segments, staying well ahead of both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have dominated the state's politics for decades.

In the current scenario, even though TVK has the highest number of seats among all parties, it still falls short of the halfway mark, opening up the possibility of a hung Assembly, where no single party has a clear majority.

The DMK-led front remains in second place, winning 58 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is placed at third position (with victory in 46 seats) after giving neck-and-neck fight to TVK in the first few rounds of counting.

Formed in 2024 with an eye on 2026 polls, TVK decided to contest the election without any alliance. Despite going solo, it has not only taken the lead in a large number of constituencies but is also running second in several others, indicating a strong presence across the state. Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur segments, has emerged victorious in both the constituencies.