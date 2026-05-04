'Vijay Sarkar' In Tamil Nadu! TVK Stuns In Its Very First Election But Falls Short Of Majority
Tamil Nadu election results have marked a major shift in the state politics, with Vijay-led TVK emerging as single largest party in the 234-member House.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Hyderabad/Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, registered a striking debut in Tamil Nadu politics, emerging as the single largest party in the state assembly elections this year.
However, despite this strong show, the party fell slightly short of the majority mark (118 seats) in the 234-member House, required to independently form a government in the state.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, TVK has won 105 seats and is leading in around two assembly segments, staying well ahead of both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have dominated the state's politics for decades.
In the current scenario, even though TVK has the highest number of seats among all parties, it still falls short of the halfway mark, opening up the possibility of a hung Assembly, where no single party has a clear majority.
The DMK-led front remains in second place, winning 58 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is placed at third position (with victory in 46 seats) after giving neck-and-neck fight to TVK in the first few rounds of counting.
Formed in 2024 with an eye on 2026 polls, TVK decided to contest the election without any alliance. Despite going solo, it has not only taken the lead in a large number of constituencies but is also running second in several others, indicating a strong presence across the state. Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur segments, has emerged victorious in both the constituencies.
But with no party crossing the majority mark so far, attention has now shifted towards possible post-result scenarios, as TVK might turn to smaller parties and independent candidates, who could play a crucial role in the government formation in the state. Parties like the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Congress, which are leading in a handful of seats, may emerge as key players in deciding who forms the next government. Notably, a few Congress leaders had spoken about sharing power in the government, which had led to tensions with the DMK ahead of the polls, as the latter was against any such arrangement.
The TVK has dedicated the poll victory to the victims of the Karur stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives during the campaign. "We dedicate this historic victory to the families of the 41 people we lost in Karur," said TVK leader Aadhava Arjuna, attributing the party's sweeping success to strong emotional support, particularly from women voters.
"Women saw Vijay as their son, brother, and family. They trusted him as an emotional and reliable leader, and they saw our candidates as part of their own families," he said.
Arjuna further described the verdict as a "revolution" that has ended over five decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK. He also alleged that the DMK bore responsibility for the Karur tragedy and accused rivals of spreading misinformation that TVK would fail to make an electoral impact.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated TVK after its 'impressive performance', while assuring that NDA will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives. "Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections... Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people," the PM said.
Meanwhile, quoting sources, IANS reported that TVK is taking precautions to prevent possible post-poll defections, with party legislators likely to be housed at a private resort near Chennai.