Vijay Returns To Political Stage After Karur Stampede; To Hold Meeting With TVK Functionaries On Sunday
Party General Secretary Anand said that the indoor meeting will be held at the Jeppiar Technical College campus.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Chennai: After a hiatus of nearly two months due to the September 27 Karur stampede that killed 41 people, Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay is set to resume his weekend 'Meet the People' campaign with a meeting with party functionaries in Kanchipuram on Sunday, party sources said.
In a post on X, TVK general secretary N Anand said that only 2000 people from Kanchipuram district who have been given an entry ticket with a QR code will be allowed to attend the indoor program.
The meeting will be held tomorrow Sunday at 11.00 am at the Jeppiar Technical College campus in Kanchipuram district. “This program has been organized as a completely indoor meeting program. No one else will be allowed. I kindly request the party comrades and the public to give their full cooperation in this”.
தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு— TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) November 22, 2025
மக்கள் விரும்பும் முதல்வர் வேட்பாளர், தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்கள் கலந்து கொள்ளும் உள்ளரங்கு மக்கள் சந்திப்பு நிகழ்ச்சி, நாளை (23.11.2025) ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை, காஞ்சிபுரம் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள ஜேப்பியார் தொழில்நுட்பக் கல்லூரி வளாகத்தில், காலை 11.00…
Sunday's meeting marks Vijay's return to the political stage after a stampede during his weekend rally at Karur left 41 people dead. The weekend meetings by the Tamil actor-turned-politician have been his party TVK's important connection with the people in the run-up to the 2026 assembly election.
After the Karur tragedy, Vijay had invited the families of the victims to Mahabalipuram for a meeting. The TVK leader had filed a petition with the Salem district police seeking permission to hold a campaign on December 4. However, the police department refused permission considering security reasons in view of Karthigai Deepam falling on Dec 3 and Babri Masjid demolition day on December 6.
A statement issued by the police said that the petition submitted by TVK did not specify how many people would attend the meeting and that the petition should be submitted 4 weeks before the event date.
