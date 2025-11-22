ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay Returns To Political Stage After Karur Stampede; To Hold Meeting With TVK Functionaries On Sunday

Chennai: After a hiatus of nearly two months due to the September 27 Karur stampede that killed 41 people, Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay is set to resume his weekend 'Meet the People' campaign with a meeting with party functionaries in Kanchipuram on Sunday, party sources said.

In a post on X, TVK general secretary N Anand said that only 2000 people from Kanchipuram district who have been given an entry ticket with a QR code will be allowed to attend the indoor program.

The meeting will be held tomorrow Sunday at 11.00 am at the Jeppiar Technical College campus in Kanchipuram district. “This program has been organized as a completely indoor meeting program. No one else will be allowed. I kindly request the party comrades and the public to give their full cooperation in this”.