ETV Bharat / bharat

'Most Painful Incident': Vijay Announces TVK Memorial For Karur Stampede Victims; Holds DMK Regime Accountable For Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay greets the crowd in Karur, during his virst visit to the district since the stampede last year, on Friday, July 10, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via DIPR )

Karur: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said Karur stampede will forever remain as the "most painful moment" in his life, in his first visit to the district since the September 2025 stampede that claimed lives of 41 persons, on Friday.

He also blamed the district police in the previous DMK regime for the tragedy and wondered whose instructions were they following which led to the man-made tragedy.

On Sept 27, 2025, the tragedy struck as Vijay spoke among his fans and followers who had gathered to attend his public outreach programmes ahead of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections.

"We all have endured different kinds of pain. We all carry our hurts for life. For me, the most painful moment in my life is the Karur incident."

He said a Karur memorial will be built by Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK). It will be an everlasting memory and serve as a reminder that such incidents should not recur, he added.

The actor-turned politician who romped to power by winning 108 seats, relegating the DMK and the AIADMK to distant second and third, recalled how the Perambulur police was sincere in their efforts to avert any tragedy back then during his public outreach programmes.

The founder of TVK said the police from Perambulur advised them not to visit as the crowd swell was beyond compare and would create a crisis if he visited, when he was proceeding from a different Cauvery Delta district.

He said, "the police could have alerted and told us," adding that the police could have cancelled the event. "They have all the rights to cancel the meeting," he said.

Without taking any such measure, the CM said the police escorted his convoy from the highway to the (Karur meeting) spot and he had believed them to be helping him. "I even thanked Karur Police without realising what they have been up to."

He asked: "Who is responsible for all this? Whose instruction did they follow? What to do and how to do it? Who gave such instructions and created this tragedy."

He said the DMK does not know who were among those killed and that there was a toddler who loved him and always kissed his image whenever he appeared on screen or in a magazine. He said the DMK was ridiculing him when he was mourning the deaths at home. He chided the DMK for making such disparaging remarks.

Vijay recalled how a police official blamed him for the event and how MK Stalin distracted the incident, making certain remarks in the Legislative Assembly.

The TVK leader thanked the people for voting out DMK in 2026. He insisted the people keep the evil force(DMK) at bay forever.