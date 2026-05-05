ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi After TVK's Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay arrives at the party headquarters after he wins the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at Panaiyur, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 05, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended their congratulations on TVK's electoral victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, TVK leader Vijay expressed his gratitude to them on Tuesday.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election was held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes took place on May 4. Securing 108 seats, TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the state, pushing the DMK to second place and the AIADMK to third.

Following this outcome, various political leaders have been conveying their congratulations to Vijay. In this regard, both Prime Minister Modi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended their wishes to Vijay. Notably, Rahul Gandhi not only contacted Vijay via phone to offer his congratulations but also shared his wishes on his 'X' platform.

Vijay expressed his gratitude to both leaders. In a post published on his X account, he stated, "Prime Minister Modi, thank you for your wishes. The well-being of the people remains our sole objective. Transcending politics, we will focus our full attention on the progress of the state and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We eagerly look forward to the support of the Central Government in this endeavour."