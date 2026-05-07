ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Declines CM-Level Convoy Until Swearing-In; TVK Says Security Was Voluntarily Returned

Chennai: The enhanced convoy and security arrangements provided to Vijay following the dramatic outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 have been withdrawn after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief reportedly declined to use them until formally assuming office.

The development came amid intense political activity in Tamil Nadu after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, overtaking the state's traditional Dravidian giants - DMK and AIADMK - in a stunning electoral breakthrough.

Soon after the results were declared on May 4, police security around Vijay's Panaiyur residence and movements across Chennai was significantly enhanced. Official sources said convoy vehicles usually allotted to the Chief Minister as part of protocol arrangements were also temporarily provided to the actor-turned-politician.

For the past few days, Vijay had been travelling with convoy protection while holding consultations with senior party leaders on government formation and possible alliance support, as TVK had fallen short of a clear legislative majority.

On Wednesday, Vijay visited the Lok Bhavan and met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake a claim to form the government. Despite heightened security deployment at Lok Bhavan and near his party office in Pattinapakkam, Vijay reportedly chose not to use the government convoy vehicles during the visit.

Later, the convoy vehicles stationed for his security were taken back to the Security Branch office of the Tamil Nadu Police in RA Puram. Clarifying the development, TVK said Vijay had personally requested that the vehicles be returned.

"Vijay conveyed that he would accept the official Chief Minister-level security only after forming the government with a decisive mandate and formally taking oath," the party said in a statement. A senior police official also confirmed that the convoy vehicles were not 'withdrawn' by the department but were returned following Vijay's request.