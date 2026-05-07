Tamil Nadu: Vijay Declines CM-Level Convoy Until Swearing-In; TVK Says Security Was Voluntarily Returned
Police officials discussed with Vijay the procedural and legal complexities of extending full-scale CM-level convoy protection before he had officially proved a majority in Assembly.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Chennai: The enhanced convoy and security arrangements provided to Vijay following the dramatic outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 have been withdrawn after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief reportedly declined to use them until formally assuming office.
The development came amid intense political activity in Tamil Nadu after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, overtaking the state's traditional Dravidian giants - DMK and AIADMK - in a stunning electoral breakthrough.
Soon after the results were declared on May 4, police security around Vijay's Panaiyur residence and movements across Chennai was significantly enhanced. Official sources said convoy vehicles usually allotted to the Chief Minister as part of protocol arrangements were also temporarily provided to the actor-turned-politician.
For the past few days, Vijay had been travelling with convoy protection while holding consultations with senior party leaders on government formation and possible alliance support, as TVK had fallen short of a clear legislative majority.
On Wednesday, Vijay visited the Lok Bhavan and met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake a claim to form the government. Despite heightened security deployment at Lok Bhavan and near his party office in Pattinapakkam, Vijay reportedly chose not to use the government convoy vehicles during the visit.
Later, the convoy vehicles stationed for his security were taken back to the Security Branch office of the Tamil Nadu Police in RA Puram. Clarifying the development, TVK said Vijay had personally requested that the vehicles be returned.
"Vijay conveyed that he would accept the official Chief Minister-level security only after forming the government with a decisive mandate and formally taking oath," the party said in a statement. A senior police official also confirmed that the convoy vehicles were not 'withdrawn' by the department but were returned following Vijay's request.
"The CM convoy vehicles were provided as per protocol after the election results. They were returned voluntarily," the official said.
According to sources, police officials had discussed with Vijay the procedural and legal complexities of extending full-scale Chief Minister-level convoy protection before he had officially proved a majority in the Assembly. Following those discussions, Vijay is said to have informed authorities that he did not require the convoy for the time being.
Official sources added that the security cover earlier extended to Vijay was temporarily scaled up on par with the Z-Plus category protection accorded to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, before later being reduced to routine levels.
Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over government formation in the state. Though Vijay has submitted a formal letter to the Governor staking claim to form the government, no official invitation has yet been extended by Lok Bhavan. The uncertainty over government formation comes at a time when Vijay is also confronting legal scrutiny linked to alleged income tax violations.
TVK remains five seats short of the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party secured 112 seats, including five seats of the Congress who gave conditional support on Wednesday, just below the crucial 118 needed to form the government on its own.
A petition filed before the Madras High Court seeks criminal proceedings against Vijay over allegations that he failed to disclose ₹15 crore received as remuneration for the film Puli during Income Tax assessments conducted after raids at his residence in 2015.
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