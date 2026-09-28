'Vijay' Chariot Rolls From South To East, TVK Opens Party Office In Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
TVK's Chaitali Roy said decision on when TMC would kickstart political activities in Bengal will be taken by the party's top leadership, reports Pulak Jash.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Kolkata: After a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's political outfit Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is now looking to build a presence in West Bengal. The party has opened its first office in the eastern state, in Purba Bardhaman district, with social work and direct association with the people at the centre of its Bengal outreach.
Party leaders said CM Vijay has already built a strong connect with people in Tamil Nadu through social work. Now, his organisation wants to carry forward a similar approach in Bengal, reaching out to people at their homes, understanding their problems and standing by them whenever they need help.
On Sunday, TVK opened its first party office in West Bengal near Renaissance Township in Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, which is likely to serve as a base for expanding the organisation's activities across the state.
TVK's West Bengal State Coordinator, Chaitali Roy, said social work would be the main focus for now. "Vijay Thalapathy has been reaching out to people through social work in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Knowing the problems of different people, standing by their side in times of need and building relationships with people through social welfare work was one of the aspects of that work. The organisation wants to use that experience in Bengal," she said.
According to Chaitali, an organisation cannot be built simply by opening offices or enrolling members. She said one must meet the people first and remain accessible. "It is not possible to strengthen the organisation just by opening offices or adding members. You have to build contact with common people, listen to them, understand their problems. If a person or family is in trouble, we should try to help them in whatever way we can. We want to create trust in the organisation through this direct communication with people," Roy added.
The party claimed that social welfare work has already started in Bengal for almost two months now. Apart from Bardhaman, work has also started in other districts.
Roy said, "Recently, the party distributed wheelchairs in Malda. Members from different districts including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Howrah, Kolkata are joining the organisation now."
"Entrepreneurs are not seeing this office in Bardhaman as just another party office. They want to use it as a center to bring Vijay Thalapathy's supporters from different districts together for social work and reach out to more people. Starting from Bardhaman, there is a plan to gradually expand the organisation in other districts," TVK's Bengal coordinator said.
On whether TVK is eyeing to enter poll battle in the state in the future, the party said it is focusing on connecting with people rather than announcing any electoral plans. "That decision is not happening now. All decisions concerning the party, whether it will contest elections in Bengal, and when it will begin political activities, will be taken by the party's top leadership in Tamil Nadu," she said.
The TVK leader stated that before engaging in active politics, it is important to know the reaction of the people of Bengal and convey the organisation's objectives to the people.
Roy said, "For now, the goal is not the polling ground, but the people's door. The way Vijay Thalapathy reached people through social work in Tamil Nadu, TVK wants to follow the same path in Bengal. The focus now remains on understanding the people of Bengal and building a grassroots network."
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