ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vijay' Chariot Rolls From South To East, TVK Opens Party Office In Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

Kolkata: After a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's political outfit Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is now looking to build a presence in West Bengal. The party has opened its first office in the eastern state, in Purba Bardhaman district, with social work and direct association with the people at the centre of its Bengal outreach.

Party leaders said CM Vijay has already built a strong connect with people in Tamil Nadu through social work. Now, his organisation wants to carry forward a similar approach in Bengal, reaching out to people at their homes, understanding their problems and standing by them whenever they need help.

TVK Opens Party Office In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman (ETV Bharat)

On Sunday, TVK opened its first party office in West Bengal near Renaissance Township in Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, which is likely to serve as a base for expanding the organisation's activities across the state.

TVK's West Bengal State Coordinator, Chaitali Roy, said social work would be the main focus for now. "Vijay Thalapathy has been reaching out to people through social work in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Knowing the problems of different people, standing by their side in times of need and building relationships with people through social welfare work was one of the aspects of that work. The organisation wants to use that experience in Bengal," she said.

According to Chaitali, an organisation cannot be built simply by opening offices or enrolling members. She said one must meet the people first and remain accessible. "It is not possible to strengthen the organisation just by opening offices or adding members. You have to build contact with common people, listen to them, understand their problems. If a person or family is in trouble, we should try to help them in whatever way we can. We want to create trust in the organisation through this direct communication with people," Roy added.