'To Comrades Who Reside In My Heart...': Vijay Asks TVK Members To Go Door-To-Door As Campaigning For Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Intensifies
In an elaborate post on X, the actor-turned-poltician asked TVK members to embrace everyone with warmth and inclusivity.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Chennai: As campaigning intensifies for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Vijay has urged members of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) to reach out to the public twice daily in both the morning and evening over the next 10 days.
The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to take place in a single-phase on April 23 while counting will be held on May 4. In the run-up to the polls, political parties across Tamil Nadu are engaged in vigorous campaigning. This year's election features a four-way contest involving the DMK, ADMK, NTK, and TVK.
Against this backdrop, Vijay, the President of the TVK, has called upon his cadres to take to the field and actively engage in work.
Specifically, he has requested that they go door-to-door to seek votes from the public, visiting them twice a day in the morning and evening for the next 10 days.
In a post on X regarding the actor-turned-politician while extending greetings “to all the comrades who reside in my heart”, said that on the “journey to victory a journey where history is destined to repeat itself, the contribution of each and every one of you is immeasurable and indispensable”.
“As the primary force driving change, we are proceeding firmly and correctly along our path to victory. As Election Day approaches rapidly, I have a specific request to make,” he wrote.
என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் தோழர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) April 11, 2026
வாகை சூடும் வரலாறு திரும்பும் பயணத்தில் உங்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரின் பங்களிப்பும் அளப்பரியது, இன்றியமையாதது. மாற்றத்திற்கான முதன்மைச் சக்தியான நாம், நமது வெற்றிப் பாதையில் சரியாகப் பயணித்துக்கொண்டிருக்கிறோம்.
தேர்தல் நாள் வேகமாக…
Vijay called upon TVK members to “step onto the field and engage in active campaign work”. “For the next ten days, at times that are convenient for you be it in the morning or the evening, I urge you to go door-to-door within your respective localities to personally meet the people of Tamil Nadu, whom we regard as our own family”.
“Plead with them to cast their votes for our candidates, identifying them by the 'Whistle' symbol. I affectionately request that you enlist yourselves as volunteers for this crucial fieldwork. I also call upon all State-level and District-level functionaries across all tiers to extend their fullest cooperation to the candidates contesting on behalf of our party,” Vijay told TVK members.
“Embrace everyone with warmth and inclusivity as you carry out your election duties. With a spirit of selfless camaraderie, go door-to-door to meet the people. Explain to them that this election is not merely for our own sake, but represents an election for monumental change, an election that will define a generation. Dedicate your selfless labor to strengthen and bolster our journey toward victory,” he added.
The TVK chief said that in the “battle to uphold democracy, let the entirety of Tamil Nadu unite as a triumphant force, and together, let us establish a true people's government."