ETV Bharat / bharat

'To Comrades Who Reside In My Heart...': Vijay Asks TVK Members To Go Door-To-Door As Campaigning For Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Intensifies

Chennai: As campaigning intensifies for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Vijay has urged members of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) to reach out to the public twice daily in both the morning and evening over the next 10 days.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to take place in a single-phase on April 23 while counting will be held on May 4. In the run-up to the polls, political parties across Tamil Nadu are engaged in vigorous campaigning. This year's election features a four-way contest involving the DMK, ADMK, NTK, and TVK.

Against this backdrop, Vijay, the President of the TVK, has called upon his cadres to take to the field and actively engage in work.

Specifically, he has requested that they go door-to-door to seek votes from the public, visiting them twice a day in the morning and evening for the next 10 days.

In a post on X regarding the actor-turned-politician while extending greetings “to all the comrades who reside in my heart”, said that on the “journey to victory a journey where history is destined to repeat itself, the contribution of each and every one of you is immeasurable and indispensable”.