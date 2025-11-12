Vigilance Of Civil Society, Women's Movement Have Kept Judiciary Accountable, Says CJI Gavai
The CJI said it is essential to continue to dismantle the invisible barriers (social, cultural, and economic) that limit women’s freedom and participation.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said that courts have often stood as guardians of equality and human dignity, and the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women's movements and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality.
Speaking at the 30th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture, CJI Gavai said: “Over the past seventy-five years, India has charted an extraordinary journey in advancing the rights of women and shaping the vision of an inclusive society. From the early struggles for recognition and equality to the present era of intersectional and participatory justice, the courts have often stood as guardians of equality and human dignity”.
The CJI said that this evolution has not been without its challenges, and added that there have been moments when judicial interpretations failed to capture the lived realities of women or fell short of the transformative spirit of the Constitution.
“However, the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women’s movements, and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality”, he said. The CJI said it is important to acknowledge that progress in gender justice has never been the achievement of courts alone.
The CJI said collective voice of citizens has ensured that regressive precedents were questioned, debated, and ultimately corrected through reform, reinterpretation, or legislative intervention. “The dialogue between the courts and the people thus remains one of the most vital sources of India’s democratic strength, reminding us that the march toward gender equality is not a destination reached, but a commitment constantly renewed”, he said.
He said despite the progress we have made, the journey toward genuine gender equality remains far from complete. “The task before us is not merely to celebrate symbolic achievements or token representations but to ensure that women have a real and equal share in spaces of power, decision-making, and opportunity. Equality must not be confined to numbers or appearances; it must be reflected in the structures, attitudes, and institutions that shape our public and private lives”, said the CJI.
The CJI said it is essential to continue to dismantle the invisible barriers (social, cultural, and economic) that limit women’s freedom and participation. “The rights guaranteed by our Constitution must reach every woman, not just those in metropolitan cities or privileged contexts, but also those in small towns, villages, and marginalized communities who continue to live at the edges of justice. True equality demands that the benefits of law, education, and opportunity extend to them in full measure”, he said.
He said achieving gender justice is not the responsibility of women alone and it requires an active reimagining of power by men, especially those who occupy positions of authority in our institutions, workplaces, and political systems.
He said real progress will come only when men recognize that sharing power is not an act of loss, but of liberation of society.
He added that the path to a gender-equal India, therefore, lies not in confrontation but in collaboration, where men and women together rebuild the moral and institutional architecture of equality envisioned by our Constitution.
Recalling the contribution of Justice Sunanda Bhandare in the legal field, he said she challenged the prevailing societal norms and urged the judiciary to develop a deeper understanding of gender justice and equity.
The CJI said as a judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Sunanda Bhandare was known for her independence, fairness and simplicity and she truly believed that law was a tool for social progress, not a preserve of privilege. The programme was attended by Delhi High Court chief justice D K Upadhyaya and former apex court judge M B Lokur.
