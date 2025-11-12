ETV Bharat / bharat

Vigilance Of Civil Society, Women's Movement Have Kept Judiciary Accountable, Says CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said that courts have often stood as guardians of equality and human dignity, and the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women's movements and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality.

Speaking at the 30th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture, CJI Gavai said: “Over the past seventy-five years, India has charted an extraordinary journey in advancing the rights of women and shaping the vision of an inclusive society. From the early struggles for recognition and equality to the present era of intersectional and participatory justice, the courts have often stood as guardians of equality and human dignity”.

The CJI said that this evolution has not been without its challenges, and added that there have been moments when judicial interpretations failed to capture the lived realities of women or fell short of the transformative spirit of the Constitution.

“However, the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women’s movements, and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality”, he said. The CJI said it is important to acknowledge that progress in gender justice has never been the achievement of courts alone.

The CJI said collective voice of citizens has ensured that regressive precedents were questioned, debated, and ultimately corrected through reform, reinterpretation, or legislative intervention. “The dialogue between the courts and the people thus remains one of the most vital sources of India’s democratic strength, reminding us that the march toward gender equality is not a destination reached, but a commitment constantly renewed”, he said.

He said despite the progress we have made, the journey toward genuine gender equality remains far from complete. “The task before us is not merely to celebrate symbolic achievements or token representations but to ensure that women have a real and equal share in spaces of power, decision-making, and opportunity. Equality must not be confined to numbers or appearances; it must be reflected in the structures, attitudes, and institutions that shape our public and private lives”, said the CJI.