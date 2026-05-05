ETV Bharat / bharat

Vietnamese President Visits Bodh Gaya, Prays At Mahabodhi Temple

Gaya: Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a visit to India, visited Bodh Gaya on Tuesday, where he offered special prayers at the World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple. He also meditated beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree before proceeding to the Vietnamese Monastery. He would be returning to the national capital New Delhi by evening.

To Lam was welcomed by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Speaker Dr. Prem Kumar on his arrival at the Gaya International Airport. Several administrative officials and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present on his arrival. He departed by road for Bodh Gaya.