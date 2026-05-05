Vietnamese President Visits Bodh Gaya, Prays At Mahabodhi Temple
To Lam also meditated beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree before proceeding to the Vietnamese Monastery from where he would be returning to Delhi by evening
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Gaya: Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a visit to India, visited Bodh Gaya on Tuesday, where he offered special prayers at the World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple. He also meditated beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree before proceeding to the Vietnamese Monastery. He would be returning to the national capital New Delhi by evening.
To Lam was welcomed by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Speaker Dr. Prem Kumar on his arrival at the Gaya International Airport. Several administrative officials and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present on his arrival. He departed by road for Bodh Gaya.
Tight security arrangements had been put in place at the Mahabodhi Temple. Several road routes were diverted. Dr. Prem Kumar disclosed, “Vietnam President To Lam arrived in Bodhgaya on a one-day visit. He will inspect various places in Bodhgaya. After the day-long program, he will leave for Delhi in the evening. All facilities and security were taken care of on his arrival."
The Vietnamese President is on a three-day state visit to India from May 5 to 7. His visit aims to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly in defence, trade and maritime security with India. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, he will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in New Delhi. He would then go to Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.
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