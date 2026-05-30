ETV Bharat / bharat

Vietnam BrahMos Deal Already Signed, Indonesia Pact In Final Stages: Defence Secretary RK Singh

Singapore: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday that he understood a BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam had already been signed, though it was probably yet to be publicly announced, while a similar pact involving Indonesia was in the final stages.

"My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages that in fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it's already been signed," Singh said in Singapore, while answering a question on potential buyers of the missile system at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Philippines, which signed a contract worth nearly USD 375 million in 2022, was the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos missile system from India.

Indonesia said in March that it had entered into an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system.

And, earlier this month, there were news reports that suggested Vietnam was close to signing a BrahMos missile deal with India. But Singh's comments on Saturday came as the first official word on this in the public domain.

However, the values of the Vietnam and Indonesia deals have not been officially disclosed yet.

Referring to the broader issue of sharing advanced defence technologies, Singh said countries generally sold sophisticated weapons systems and platforms to nations they regarded as friendly partners. "Obviously, you share technology with people you trust," he said.

He further said that India has a strong commitment to the ASEAN nations, "and we treat all of you as 'friendly foreign countries' with whom we can share advanced defence technologies".

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 11 member states - Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.