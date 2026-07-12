ETV Bharat / bharat

Vietnam Boat Capsize: Thiruvallur's Babu Leaves Behind A Booming Business And A Grieving Family

Thiruvallur: The family and acquaintances of Babu (52) are struggling to come to terms with his death at a boat capsize incident in Vietnam.

Babu, a resident of Kottaikkarai area in Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district was the distributor for Lava mobile phone and a well-known cooking oil brand. He had been to Vietnam on July 8 on a pleasure trip organised by the mobile phone company. However, the trip turned into disaster for his family which is now waiting for his mortal remains.

Babu's son Jaswanth (21) is pursuing MBA from Noida in Uttar Pradesh while his daughter Neha (19) is studying Radiology at a private hospital in Parur. Speaking to reporters, Mohanraj a relative of Babu, said, "Lava Mobile Company had organized a tour to Vietnam starting on July 8. We were all expecting him (Babu) to return home today (Sunday) after the trip. However, we received a call on Saturday informing us that Babu's boat had capsized and he was one of those who lost his life in the mishap."

Mohanraj urged the state and Central governments to ensure the bodies of Babu and the others who perished in the mishap are brought back home. A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized in the sea near Phu Quoc Island, a famous tourist destination in Vietnam. The tragic accident occurred while the boat was carrying a total of 35 people, comprising 32 Indian tourists and three crew members.