Vietnam Boat Capsize: Thiruvallur's Babu Leaves Behind A Booming Business And A Grieving Family
Babu, a resident of Kottaikkarai area in Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district was the distributor for Lava mobile phone and a well-known cooking oil brand.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Thiruvallur: The family and acquaintances of Babu (52) are struggling to come to terms with his death at a boat capsize incident in Vietnam.
Babu, a resident of Kottaikkarai area in Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district was the distributor for Lava mobile phone and a well-known cooking oil brand. He had been to Vietnam on July 8 on a pleasure trip organised by the mobile phone company. However, the trip turned into disaster for his family which is now waiting for his mortal remains.
Babu's son Jaswanth (21) is pursuing MBA from Noida in Uttar Pradesh while his daughter Neha (19) is studying Radiology at a private hospital in Parur. Speaking to reporters, Mohanraj a relative of Babu, said, "Lava Mobile Company had organized a tour to Vietnam starting on July 8. We were all expecting him (Babu) to return home today (Sunday) after the trip. However, we received a call on Saturday informing us that Babu's boat had capsized and he was one of those who lost his life in the mishap."
Mohanraj urged the state and Central governments to ensure the bodies of Babu and the others who perished in the mishap are brought back home. A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized in the sea near Phu Quoc Island, a famous tourist destination in Vietnam. The tragic accident occurred while the boat was carrying a total of 35 people, comprising 32 Indian tourists and three crew members.
Upon receiving the news, rescue teams rushed to the scene and intensified rescue operations. However, 15 Indians, including 10 Tamils, lost their lives in the accident. The 10 deceased tourists from Tamil Nadu hailed from various districts, including Trichy, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Vellore. Babu from Thiruvallur was also among the casualties.
Death of a businessman from Tiruvannamalai
Ravishankar (51), a businessman from Anaikatti Street in Tiruvannamalai district also drowned in the boat accident in Vietnam. His death has plunged his family, relatives, friends, and the business community into deep sorrow.
Ravishankar had been engaged in the mobile phone sales business in Tiruvannamalai for the last several years. Known for earning the goodwill of his customers, he reportedly used to participate in business-related events and tours from time to time. He had traveled to Vietnam on a tour organized by Lava Mobile Company.
Ravishankar is survived by his wife Gayathri, his son Ram Prasad who studies in Class XII, and his daughter Swarnalakshmi, a student of Class VIII.
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