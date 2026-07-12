ETV Bharat / bharat

Outing In Vietnam Ends In tragedy For Mobile Phone Firm’s Biz Associates Of South India

Family members and relatives of one of the victims, who died after the speedboat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, talks to the media, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: "He saw the face of his granddaughter, a baby, and spoke to his wife and son in the morning, and that turned out to be his last conversation with his family," said a relative of Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, who was among the 15 dead in the Vietnam boat capsize incident.

Abdullah was a channel partner of a mobile phone firm that had sponsored the junket for its business associates. What began as a fun trip in a breathtaking foreign location sponsored by the mobile phone company for its associates of southern India ended in a tragedy on Saturday.

Ten persons from Tamil Nadu, and three and two from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, respectively, were killed after their boat capsized off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, according to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi. All the state governments of the southern states said they are working with the Centre to expeditiously bring the bodies to their respective states and extend all support to the kin of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief ministers of states expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences. There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of which 21 were rescued. Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

A relative of Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, who was killed in the incident, told reporters: "He (Shaik Abdullah) does not usually go on a tour. He was 54 years old. He thought of sending his son on this tour. But God willing, he chose to go, and this has happened; it is unexpected." Abdullah had left home for the foreign tour on Wednesday, and he was scheduled to return to Tiruchirappalli on July 13, he said.

On Saturday morning, he spoke to his son about the business. He spoke to his wife and had told her that he and others were being taken to an island and that mobile signals would not be available in that area.

The relative added: "He had told her that he would call them (his family) after returning from that island and he had advised her against calling him in the meanwhile. He saw his granddaughter, a baby, on a video call. It was his last conversation with his family members."

Mohammed Ismail, cousin of Abdullah, told PTI: "We did not get the news directly. We were informed by the people there (who had gone to Vietnam from Tamil Nadu). They went for a trip sponsored by the Lava mobile company."

"It is unfortunate that he has passed away. We request the state and central governments to expedite the process of bringing the bodies to India. We pray for all the victims who have lost their lives," he added.

In a statement, Lava Mobiles said: "We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam."