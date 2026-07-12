Vietnam Boat Capsize: 'Azhagurajan Knew Swimming Well, Hard To Believe He Drowned', Say Family And Friends
Azhagurajan and two others from Trichy in Tamil Nadu perished in the mishap. They were employees of Lava Mobile and were on a pleasure trip.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Trichy: The family and friends of Azhugarajan who drowned in the sea after a boat capsize in Vietnam are still in disbelief as the 38-year-old knew swimming well.
A friend of Azhugarajan, who said he spoke to him on the phone on the day of the accident, said tearfully that he could not accept that he had drowned despite knowing how to swim. A boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized in the sea near Phu Quoc Island, a famous tourist destination in Vietnam on Saturday. Fifteen Indians, including 10 Tamils, died in the accident.
Of the deceased, three people are from Trichy including Azhugarajan from Anbu Nagar, Puthur, Balaji (40) from Srirangam, Thiruvanaikkaval, and Sheikh Abdullah (56) from Bhimanagar. All of them worked at Lava and were killed in the mishap during a pleasure trip organised to Vietnam by the company.
Azhagurajan's father-in-law Thangavelu said his son-in-law worked as an assistant sales manager at Lava Mobile Company. "He left Trichy on the morning on July 8 for a tour to Vietnam. He even contacted us on the phone in the morning on the day of the incident. But tragedy struck only within a few hours leaving us in shock and disbelief," he said.
Balaji, a friend and colleague of the deceased, said, Azhagurajan and the two others were sent on a trip to Vietnam by the company as they had achieved the sales target. "It is heartbreaking that three employees of our company perished in the mishap," he said.
Another friend, Veerapandian, said, “Azhagurajan worked as the sales in-charge of three districts for Lava Mobile Company. He was taken on a trip to Vietnam on behalf of the company because he had met the sales target of the last three months. He even spoke to me on the phone on the day of the accident. He had said that he would be back on Monday and that we would see each other after he arrived".
Veerapandian said he and Azhagurajan had been friends for the last 25 years. "He (Azhagurajan) has two sons and had availed a loan to build a house just two months back," he said.
TNHRCE Minister S Ramesh spoke to Azhagurajan's family over the phone and offered his condolences, promising to take necessary steps to bring back his body. "He knew how to swim well. But we don't know how he drowned after the boat capsized," he said.
Ramanathapuram Navaskani MP, who met the family of Sheikh Abdullah, who also died in the accident, and expressed his condolences, saying, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has urged the speedy return of the bodies of the deceased. The Central Government should make arrangements through the embassy to quickly bring the bodies of the deceased to Tamil Nadu. I have sent an email to the embassy on my behalf.”
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