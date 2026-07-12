ETV Bharat / bharat

Vietnam Boat Capsize: 'Azhagurajan Knew Swimming Well, Hard To Believe He Drowned', Say Family And Friends

Trichy: The family and friends of Azhugarajan who drowned in the sea after a boat capsize in Vietnam are still in disbelief as the 38-year-old knew swimming well.

A friend of Azhugarajan, who said he spoke to him on the phone on the day of the accident, said tearfully that he could not accept that he had drowned despite knowing how to swim. A boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized in the sea near Phu Quoc Island, a famous tourist destination in Vietnam on Saturday. Fifteen Indians, including 10 Tamils, died in the accident.

Of the deceased, three people are from Trichy including Azhugarajan from Anbu Nagar, Puthur, Balaji (40) from Srirangam, Thiruvanaikkaval, and Sheikh Abdullah (56) from Bhimanagar. All of them worked at Lava and were killed in the mishap during a pleasure trip organised to Vietnam by the company.

Azhagurajan's father-in-law Thangavelu said his son-in-law worked as an assistant sales manager at Lava Mobile Company. "He left Trichy on the morning on July 8 for a tour to Vietnam. He even contacted us on the phone in the morning on the day of the incident. But tragedy struck only within a few hours leaving us in shock and disbelief," he said.

Balaji, a friend and colleague of the deceased, said, Azhagurajan and the two others were sent on a trip to Vietnam by the company as they had achieved the sales target. "It is heartbreaking that three employees of our company perished in the mishap," he said.