Vietnam Boat Accident: Repatriation Of 15 Indians Killed Underway; 16 Survivors Returning Home
Embassy said that after the completion of formalities in Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The bodies of the fifteen Indian nationals who died after a boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island are being repatriated, while sixteen survivors, who have been discharged from the hospital, are on their way back home, the Indian mission said on Sunday.
The Indian Embassy confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said, "The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening."
The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening.— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 12, 2026
After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh the mortal remains would be transported to India…
It further said that after completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest.
"The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities who have assured all assistance for earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India," the statement read.
Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy. The bodies of all the deceased tourists have been recovered.
Meanwhile, sixteen Indian tourists who survived a boat accident have been discharged from the hospital and are on their way back home, with one surviving tourist still undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Indian mission said.
"After obtaining medical treatment, 15 survivors of yesterday’s tragic boat accident have been discharged from the hospital and are travelling back to India," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a post on X on Sunday.
After obtaining medical treatment, 15 survivors of yesterday’s tragic boat accident have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India.— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 12, 2026
Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing…
"Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc," it said.
It added that teams from the embassy and consulate are at Phu Quoc for any assistance.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. In this case, the tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit.
Fifteen Indian tourists were killed when a speedboat they were travelling in capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. The speedboat had 36 people on board -- 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members. Twenty-one people -- 17 tourists and the four crew members -- were rescued. Two of the rescued tourists were in critical condition.
The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable, local media reported.
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