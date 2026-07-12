ETV Bharat / bharat

Vietnam Boat Accident: Repatriation Of 15 Indians Killed Underway; 16 Survivors Returning Home

An Indian tourist, who was rescued from a speedboat that capsized, receives treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, Saturday, July11, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The bodies of the fifteen Indian nationals who died after a boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island are being repatriated, while sixteen survivors, who have been discharged from the hospital, are on their way back home, the Indian mission said on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said, "The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening."

It further said that after completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest.

"The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities who have assured all assistance for earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India," the statement read.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy. The bodies of all the deceased tourists have been recovered.