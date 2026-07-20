ETV Bharat / bharat

Videography At Jantar Mantar Protest Site Not For Snooping: SG Tushar Mehta To Delhi HC

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Monday that video-recording of the protest at Jantar Mantar here over alleged irregularities in examinations is not for "snooping" but for law-and-order purposes. The senior law officer told a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that protests at Jantar Mantar are always videographed.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh against the Centre and the Delhi Police, alleging "continuous, indiscriminate and intrusive surveillance" at the Jantar Mantar protest.

"At Jantar Mantar, some or the other protest is going on, (and) it is always recorded.... This is only for law and order and safety. There is no snooping. There is no surveillance," Mehta, appearing in the court for authorities, submitted.

"As a matter of fact, in this protest, daily hundreds of people are seen making video films and making reels and making them viral," he added.

The bench posted the PIL for hearing on Tuesday and asked Mehta to inform if police have formulated any guidelines on regulating protests, as mandated by the Supreme Court in a judgment.

Senior counsel Nandita Rao, appearing in the matter for the petitioner, argued that authorities are carrying out "intrusive" surveillance of student protestors at Jantar Mantar, which is unsustainable in law. Rao argued that an individual's right to privacy is not surrendered even in public spaces. Mehta described the PIL as "luxury litigation".