ETV Bharat / bharat

Videocon Takeover Bid Fails Again As SC Backs NCLAT Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an NCLAT ruling invalidating the winning bid by billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Twin Star Technologies to take over 13 firms of Videocon Industries Limited and remitted the matter back to the lenders for reconsideration.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench dismissed appeals challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order. The bench held that the bankruptcy appeals tribunal has all the powers to remit the plan for reconsideration.

The bench said the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are, first, to keep the corporate debtor a going concern; second, to provide an efficient recovery mechanism for all creditors; and third, to maximise the value of assets during insolvency in a time-bound manner.

The bench said underlying each of these is the object of preventing the liquidation of the corporate debtor, a measure the legislature has consciously treated as a last resort. These objectives supply the yardstick against which the exercise of every power under the Code, including the power of remand, must be measured, added the bench.

“It is against this yardstick that the necessity for the NCLAT to remand the approved resolution plan to the CoC (Committee of Creditors) must be examined. That such a power exists has already been recognised by this court. What requires articulation is when the exercise of such power is necessary, and within what limits”, said the bench.

The bench said where the CIRP period has run its course, such setting aside would ordinarily push the corporate debtor towards liquidation, the very outcome the legislature has sought to avoid. A binary choice between affirming a non-compliant plan and setting it aside altogether would thus place the appellate authority at odds with the objectives it is meant to serve, it added.

“Remand resolves this dilemma and does so in a manner consistent with the allocation of roles among the actors under the Code. Where the defect calls for a modification to the commerciality of the plan itself, it would not be open to either the Adjudicating Authority or the Appellate Authority to undertake that modification, given that it is settled that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is paramount”, said the bench.

The bench said the appropriate course is to remit the matter to the CoC, which alone is competent to reconsider the plan on its merits. The power of remand, therefore, operates as the connecting link between the three actors: it permits the appellate authority to check the legality without trespassing on the commerciality, which is the sole domain of the CoC, and keeps the Code functioning as a single organism, with each sub-unit serving its respective objective, rather than as watertight compartments, it added.