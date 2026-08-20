Snake Bite Victim Exorcised Inside Palwal Civil Hospital, Video Goes Viral
Hospital authorities said the woman was administered anti-venom injection and referred to a higher facility, and that the video is not of the emergency ward.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Palwal: A shocking case of a snake bite victim being allegedly exorcised in the premises of a hospital has come to light from Palwal in Haryana. The incident shows how superstition remains deep rooted in society, which tends to rely on superstition over science in such emergencies.
It is learnt that a 20-year-old woman who had been bitten by a snake was brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment. A video doing the rounds shows a man exorcising her with neem leaves.
Sources said Babita of Chandhat village was working in the fields on August 18 when a snake bit her hand. Her family immediately rushed her to the Palwal Civil Hospital, where doctors assessed her condition and performed the necessary medical procedures.
The family members said that while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, they encountered a man outside who claimed to have the power to extract snake venom through exorcism. The family brought him to the patient. The video shows the young woman sitting on the floor while a man sitting in front of her performs an exorcist ritual using neem leaves.
The man is seen pressing the young woman's fingers and rubbing neem leaves on her. He then breaks off some neem leaves and gives them to her to eat. The woman appears to be in poor condition. It is not clear in which part of the hospital premises the video was filmed.
Hospital authorities disclosed that the young woman was administered an anti-venom injection and then referred to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar. Her relatives said Babita was discharged after treatment and is currently in good condition.
Meanwhile, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Palwal Civil Hospital, Dr Sanjay, said, "Exorcism is not permitted in the hospital. The doctors did not call any exorcists. The man was brought in by the family from outside. On coming to know of this, he was removed from the hospital premises."
He further said, “This video is not from inside the emergency ward, but from another part of the hospital. Activities like exorcism are not permitted in the hospital, where patients are given medical treatment."
The family members disclosed that they had also taken medicine from a local doctor on the way to the hospital.
Experts say that in the event of a snake bite, it is crucial to reach the hospital promptly and seek medical treatment. The saving grace in this case is that Babita was given an anti-venom injection at the hospital and referred for further treatment. Instead of resorting to witchcraft to remove the venom, the safest course of action in such cases is to seek treatment from trained doctors.