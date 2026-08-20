ETV Bharat / bharat

Snake Bite Victim Exorcised Inside Palwal Civil Hospital, Video Goes Viral

Palwal: A shocking case of a snake bite victim being allegedly exorcised in the premises of a hospital has come to light from Palwal in Haryana. The incident shows how superstition remains deep rooted in society, which tends to rely on superstition over science in such emergencies.

It is learnt that a 20-year-old woman who had been bitten by a snake was brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment. A video doing the rounds shows a man exorcising her with neem leaves.

Sources said Babita of Chandhat village was working in the fields on August 18 when a snake bit her hand. Her family immediately rushed her to the Palwal Civil Hospital, where doctors assessed her condition and performed the necessary medical procedures.

The family members said that while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, they encountered a man outside who claimed to have the power to extract snake venom through exorcism. The family brought him to the patient. The video shows the young woman sitting on the floor while a man sitting in front of her performs an exorcist ritual using neem leaves.

The man is seen pressing the young woman's fingers and rubbing neem leaves on her. He then breaks off some neem leaves and gives them to her to eat. The woman appears to be in poor condition. It is not clear in which part of the hospital premises the video was filmed.