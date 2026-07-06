ETV Bharat / bharat

'Looks Like A Ferrari': Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Bus Body Making Facility In Rajasthan Goes Viral

Jaipur: The makers of the body of buses want the Indian government to promote indigenous buses instead of foreign brands. They have pointed out that the chassis of trucks and buses supplied to them have weak electrical wiring, which often leads to fires, for which they are wrongly blamed.

This has come to light after a video of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went viral on Tuesday, where he can be seen interacting with workers who make bus bodies. The video is a month old, but was shared on social media on Monday. It was made during a visit to Pushkar, when the LoP had interacted with workers at a workshop in Gangwana on the Ajmer-Jaipur Highway.

The video was shared by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while sharing details of Rahul’s visit. The members of the Bus Body Makers’ Association had met Rahul and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament on March 18, 2026, and apprised them of their problems. In response, Rahul had promised to visit their facility.

It was during his visit to attend a Congress training camp for its district presidents that Rahul halted at the workshop and spoke to the workers for about half an hour. He got an understanding of how the bodies of trucks and buses are made.

The bus body makers said they build the body to give complete strength to the vehicle, on top of the chassis delivered by the manufacturer. They pointed out that these vehicles are prone to catching fire, and that fibre front of the chassis, which comes ready-made, is prone to breaking with a single impact. They said the bodies they manufacture is made of iron and can survive minor collisions.