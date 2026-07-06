'Looks Like A Ferrari': Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Bus Body Making Facility In Rajasthan Goes Viral
The bus body makers expressed their concern over the government promoting foreign brands of buses instead of indigenous industry.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Jaipur: The makers of the body of buses want the Indian government to promote indigenous buses instead of foreign brands. They have pointed out that the chassis of trucks and buses supplied to them have weak electrical wiring, which often leads to fires, for which they are wrongly blamed.
This has come to light after a video of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went viral on Tuesday, where he can be seen interacting with workers who make bus bodies. The video is a month old, but was shared on social media on Monday. It was made during a visit to Pushkar, when the LoP had interacted with workers at a workshop in Gangwana on the Ajmer-Jaipur Highway.
The video was shared by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while sharing details of Rahul’s visit. The members of the Bus Body Makers’ Association had met Rahul and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament on March 18, 2026, and apprised them of their problems. In response, Rahul had promised to visit their facility.
It was during his visit to attend a Congress training camp for its district presidents that Rahul halted at the workshop and spoke to the workers for about half an hour. He got an understanding of how the bodies of trucks and buses are made.
The bus body makers said they build the body to give complete strength to the vehicle, on top of the chassis delivered by the manufacturer. They pointed out that these vehicles are prone to catching fire, and that fibre front of the chassis, which comes ready-made, is prone to breaking with a single impact. They said the bodies they manufacture is made of iron and can survive minor collisions.
Their biggest grievance was about the government promoting foreign bus brands like Volvo. They said if indigenous buses are promoted the same way, the country can become self-reliant in producing the best of vehicles.
Rahul is learnt to have met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on March 26 to discuss the bus body makers’ problems, and that Gadkari had flagged multiple incidents of bus fires in Jaipur.
When Rahul took up this matter with the makers, they said the safety of passengers gets compromised in the absence of emergency doors in buses. They claimed the bodies they manufacture have 2-3 gates that can be used to exit a vehicle in an emergency.
The body makers told Rahul that if the local bus body manufacturers aren't promoted, this industry would collapse in the coming days. During his visit to the facility, Rahul inspected a finished luxury bus from the inside and compared it to a Ferrari.
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