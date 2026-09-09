Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Patwari Riding Old Man’s Back To Cross River Surfaces In Sidhi
Collector Vikas Mishra has said the video is being investigated, and further action will be taken on whatever facts emerge from the investigation.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Sidhi: A video of a revenue department official crossing a river on the back of an elderly man has gone viral in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The video is allegedly of Nilesh Namdev, the Patwari of Mata Gram Panchayat heading to the home and land of Lalva Kewat, an elderly villager.
It is being alleged that about a year ago, Lalwa Kewat's crops were damaged by bears and other wild animals during the winter months. There were reports of his house being destroyed as well. Patwari Nilesh Namdev allegedly visited his home to survey the property and in order to protect his shoes from getting wet, he rode on the old man's back.
The allegedly old video claims that the Patwari, in order to cross the river, told the elderly man that he would only be able to proceed with surveying his house and land he is carried to the other side of the river. After this, Lalwa Kewat carried the Patwari on his back and helped him cross the river.
Ever since the video went viral on Wednesday, questions are being raised about the Patwari’s conduct. There is a demand for an investigation that is being aired. Meanwhile, Nilesh Namdev was not reachable as his mobile phone was switched off.
On the other hand, Sidhi Collector Vikas Mishra said, " The video has surfaced now. Strict action will be taken after receiving a complaint. The video is currently being investigated. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation."
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