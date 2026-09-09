ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Patwari Riding Old Man’s Back To Cross River Surfaces In Sidhi

Sidhi: A video of a revenue department official crossing a river on the back of an elderly man has gone viral in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The video is allegedly of Nilesh Namdev, the Patwari of Mata Gram Panchayat heading to the home and land of Lalva Kewat, an elderly villager.

It is being alleged that about a year ago, Lalwa Kewat's crops were damaged by bears and other wild animals during the winter months. There were reports of his house being destroyed as well. Patwari Nilesh Namdev allegedly visited his home to survey the property and in order to protect his shoes from getting wet, he rode on the old man's back.

The allegedly old video claims that the Patwari, in order to cross the river, told the elderly man that he would only be able to proceed with surveying his house and land he is carried to the other side of the river. After this, Lalwa Kewat carried the Patwari on his back and helped him cross the river.