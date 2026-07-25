ETV Bharat / bharat

Victory of Youth and Democracy: Sharad Pawar on Pradhan's Resignation

Mumbai: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a major victory for the unity of youth power and democracy in the country.

He said the struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable.

"In response to the insistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. This fight, which stood firmly against oppression without fear and forced the government to accept moral responsibility against injustice, is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country,” he said in a statement.

Pawar, who had visited the protest site, thanked the MPs of the Opposition parties for extending support, noting that prominent leaders of the Opposition parties provided moral and Parliamentary support to the youth of the country.