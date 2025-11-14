'Victory In Kashmir Bypolls Is People's Protest', Says Newly Elected PDP MLA From Budgam
The 32-year-old Aga Muntazir Mehdi, who hails from an influential Shia family, defeated his nearest rival, Syed Aga Mehmood of NC, in the Budgam bypolls.
Budgam: The newly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator, Aga Muntazir Mehdi, described the poll results as a ‘protest’ by people of Jammu and Kashmir against the ruling National Conference.
The 32-year-old leader hailing from an influential Shia family defeated his nearest rival, Syed Aga Mehmood of NC, in Budgam’s closely watched bypolls.
“Jammu and Kashmir, through Budgam, have registered their protest against the National Conference. It is a reminder to deliver on their poll promises,” Mehdi told ETV Bharat shortly after his win from his home constituency.
The mandate marks a record, as it is the first time that the NC’s stronghold, Budgam, has been breached since 1977. In the previous year’s assembly election, the seat was secured by NC’s Abdullah by defeating Mehdi. But the Chief Minister vacated the seat and retained the family’s traditional Ganderbal, fielding Aga Syed Mehmood, another Shia leader related to Mehdi.
The newly elected PDP MLA charged him with “dehumanising people of Budgam”. “They (people) understood they need a local leader instead of a tourist this time,” he added.
The NC faced stiff opposition from Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who rebelled against his party and boycotted the election campaign over his differences with the party leadership. PDP’s Mehdi, however, chose to downplay it and described it as an “internal affair” of NC. According to him, his priority would be to “restore the dignity of the people of Budgam”.
“They have been deprived of basic amenities such as education, drinking water, and health for the last 70 years. They have been dehumanised,” said Mehdi, highlighting the lack of basic amenities.
He was joined by PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who asserted that the victory has sent out a public response to Abdullah and the National Conference that “there is no place for arrogance.”
Mufti charged the NC with failure to deliver on their poll promises. “The NC promised them the sun and moon, but they refused to deliver them. People of Jammu and Kashmir understood NC is washing their hands of matters such as Article 370, governance and power meters. They are not able to deliver on anything,” she said and claimed, “If elections are held now, PDP will emerge as the single largest party.
