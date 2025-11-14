ETV Bharat / bharat

'Victory In Kashmir Bypolls Is People's Protest', Says Newly Elected PDP MLA From Budgam

Budgam: The newly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator, Aga Muntazir Mehdi, described the poll results as a ‘protest’ by people of Jammu and Kashmir against the ruling National Conference.

The 32-year-old leader hailing from an influential Shia family defeated his nearest rival, Syed Aga Mehmood of NC, in Budgam’s closely watched bypolls.

“Jammu and Kashmir, through Budgam, have registered their protest against the National Conference. It is a reminder to deliver on their poll promises,” Mehdi told ETV Bharat shortly after his win from his home constituency.

The mandate marks a record, as it is the first time that the NC’s stronghold, Budgam, has been breached since 1977. In the previous year’s assembly election, the seat was secured by NC’s Abdullah by defeating Mehdi. But the Chief Minister vacated the seat and retained the family’s traditional Ganderbal, fielding Aga Syed Mehmood, another Shia leader related to Mehdi.

The newly elected PDP MLA charged him with “dehumanising people of Budgam”. “They (people) understood they need a local leader instead of a tourist this time,” he added.