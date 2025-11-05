Victory For Army Veterans: J-K High Court Rejects 45 Government Petitions On Disability Pensions
The High Court upholds Armed Forces Tribunal orders, affirming disability pensions for Army veterans and limiting the PCDA’s authority over medical assessments.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed 45 writ petitions filed by the Union of India, thereby upholding the Armed Forces Tribunal’s (AFT) orders granting disability pensions to Army veterans.
The 260-page judgement, while reinforcing the rights of ex-servicemen, has clearly defined the pension entitlements under military law and firmly curtailed the powers of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Allahabad (PCDA(P)).
The Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar on Monday (November 3) authored the verdict in the lead case WP(C) No. 3173/2023 (Union of India and others vs Nirmal Singh Jamwal), along with 44 connected matters. All petitions challenged AFT orders that had ruled in favour of ex-servicemen seeking disability pensions.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar, writing for the Bench, held that the PCDA(P) has no jurisdiction to override or reassess the opinions of expert medical boards constituted under military law. “Once the medical authorities consisting of medical experts rendered an opinion, be it with regard to the attributability to army service or aggravation by it, the PCDA(P), which is devoid of any such expertise, cannot sit over its opinion and take a view contrary to the one expressed by the experts,” the judges said.
The judges relied heavily on the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Ex Sapper Mohinder Singh vs Union of India (1993), reiterating that pension authorities cannot usurp the powers of medical professionals.
“We are unable to see as to how the accounts branch dealing with the pension can sit over the judgement of the experts in the medical line and comment upon the extent of disability without making any reference to a detailed or higher medical board which can be constituted under the relevant instructions and rules by the Director General of the Army Medical Corps,” the judgement quoted.
The court then underlined: "The power and scope of PCDA(P), Allahabad, is very limited, and normally the jurisdiction to sit over the opinion of the Medical Board cannot be conceded to it. It is only in exceptional cases, and as may be provided in Army instructions, that the PCDA(P) may refer the matter back for reconsideration by an appellate Medical Board."
In the lead case, Lt Col (Retd) Nirmal Singh Jamwal had been superannuated in 2017 with 30 per cent disability for life due to primary hypertension.
Although the Release Medical Board declared the ailment "neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service", the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Regional Bench Srinagar at Jammu, allowed his claim for disability pension and directed that the disability be rounded off to 50 per cent.
The High Court found no fault with the Tribunal's reasoning. Justice Kumar observed, "Even though the disease is not related to military service, the role of stress and strain of service on its onset and aggravation cannot be ruled out."
He added that the medical authorities had failed to consider the impact of service conditions on such ailments: "The medical authorities have neither considered these aspects nor have stated in specific terms that the stress and strain of service had not played any role in the onset or aggravation of the disease."
The significant verdict provides a comparative analysis of the Pension Regulations for the Army, 1961, the Entitlement Rules for Casualty Pensionary Awards, 1982, and their updated versions issued in 2008. The court observed that while the newer regulations had introduced some procedural changes, the underlying principle remained consistent — that a disability attributable to or aggravated by service entitles the individual to pension benefits.
Explaining the interplay between the two sets of rules, the bench wrote: "From reading of relevant regulations and the entitlement rules in juxtaposition, it is clear that if a member of the force enters service in sound physical and mental condition and is later discharged on medical grounds, any deterioration in his health shall be attributed to military service...it is clear that invalidation from service on account of disability attributable to or aggravated by military service and assessed at 20% or more is the sine qua non for entitlement to disability pension."
After examining the reasoning in the various AFT orders, the Division Bench found no "illegality or infirmity" that warranted interference under Article 226 of the Constitution. The judgment stated, "For the foregoing reasons and in view of the clear legal position applicable to the case, we find no illegality or infirmity with the order of the AFT. The petition is, therefore, found devoid of any merit and is accordingly dismissed.”
With that, all 45 connected petitions, including those filed against ex-servicemen such as Jagdish Lal, Karan Singh, Dass Ram, Pawan Kumar, and Pushpa Devi, were dismissed.
The Bench made a pointed observation that modern-day service in the Armed Forces exposes personnel to immense psychological and environmental stress, which must be acknowledged when assessing health conditions.
“The claimant shall not be called upon to prove the conditions of entitlement. He will receive the benefit of any reasonable doubt, which shall be construed liberally in favour of the claimant, particularly in cases occurring during field service,” Justice Kumar said.
