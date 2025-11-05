ETV Bharat / bharat

Victory For Army Veterans: J-K High Court Rejects 45 Government Petitions On Disability Pensions

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed 45 writ petitions filed by the Union of India, thereby upholding the Armed Forces Tribunal’s (AFT) orders granting disability pensions to Army veterans.

The 260-page judgement, while reinforcing the rights of ex-servicemen, has clearly defined the pension entitlements under military law and firmly curtailed the powers of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Allahabad (PCDA(P)).

The Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar on Monday (November 3) authored the verdict in the lead case WP(C) No. 3173/2023 (Union of India and others vs Nirmal Singh Jamwal), along with 44 connected matters. All petitions challenged AFT orders that had ruled in favour of ex-servicemen seeking disability pensions.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, writing for the Bench, held that the PCDA(P) has no jurisdiction to override or reassess the opinions of expert medical boards constituted under military law. “Once the medical authorities consisting of medical experts rendered an opinion, be it with regard to the attributability to army service or aggravation by it, the PCDA(P), which is devoid of any such expertise, cannot sit over its opinion and take a view contrary to the one expressed by the experts,” the judges said.

The judges relied heavily on the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Ex Sapper Mohinder Singh vs Union of India (1993), reiterating that pension authorities cannot usurp the powers of medical professionals.

“We are unable to see as to how the accounts branch dealing with the pension can sit over the judgement of the experts in the medical line and comment upon the extent of disability without making any reference to a detailed or higher medical board which can be constituted under the relevant instructions and rules by the Director General of the Army Medical Corps,” the judgement quoted.

The court then underlined: "The power and scope of PCDA(P), Allahabad, is very limited, and normally the jurisdiction to sit over the opinion of the Medical Board cannot be conceded to it. It is only in exceptional cases, and as may be provided in Army instructions, that the PCDA(P) may refer the matter back for reconsideration by an appellate Medical Board."

In the lead case, Lt Col (Retd) Nirmal Singh Jamwal had been superannuated in 2017 with 30 per cent disability for life due to primary hypertension.

Although the Release Medical Board declared the ailment "neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service", the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Regional Bench Srinagar at Jammu, allowed his claim for disability pension and directed that the disability be rounded off to 50 per cent.