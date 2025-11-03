ETV Bharat / bharat

'Victims Scammed Of Over Rs 3,000 Crore, Digital Arrests A Big Challenge’, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said scores of 'victims’, especially the elderly in the country, have been scammed of more than Rs 3,000 crore by fraudsters through digital arrests, and wondered, what would be the suffering at the global level?

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court perused two sealed cover reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI.

Referring to the reports, the bench said it indicates that the issue of digital arrests was a 'very big challenge', and added, “It is shocking that over Rs 3,000 crore have been collected from the victims, including senior citizens, across the country. If we don’t pass stringent and harsh orders, the problem will magnify”. The bench orally observed, "what would be the suffering at the global level?"

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, agreed with the observations made by the bench. “We have to strengthen the hands of our agencies through judicial orders. We are determined to deal with these crimes with iron hands,” the bench observed.

The bench said stringent orders were required to be passed by the court to support the agencies to act tough against the accused involved in scamming people through digital arrest. The bench noted the most of the victims were elderly people, who were being trapped by these fraudsters