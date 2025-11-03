'Victims Scammed Of Over Rs 3,000 Crore, Digital Arrests A Big Challenge’, Says Supreme Court
The court observed if stringent and harsh orders are not passed, the problem will magnify.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said scores of 'victims’, especially the elderly in the country, have been scammed of more than Rs 3,000 crore by fraudsters through digital arrests, and wondered, what would be the suffering at the global level?
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court perused two sealed cover reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI.
Referring to the reports, the bench said it indicates that the issue of digital arrests was a 'very big challenge', and added, “It is shocking that over Rs 3,000 crore have been collected from the victims, including senior citizens, across the country. If we don’t pass stringent and harsh orders, the problem will magnify”. The bench orally observed, "what would be the suffering at the global level?"
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, agreed with the observations made by the bench. “We have to strengthen the hands of our agencies through judicial orders. We are determined to deal with these crimes with iron hands,” the bench observed.
The bench said stringent orders were required to be passed by the court to support the agencies to act tough against the accused involved in scamming people through digital arrest. The bench noted the most of the victims were elderly people, who were being trapped by these fraudsters
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 10. The bench said that it will pass certain directions based on the suggestions from the amicus.
On October 27, the apex court had said it is keen on having uniform investigation into digital arrest crimes spread across the country by a central agency and asked the CBI whether it is prepared for it, saying, “seeing the volume of cases of these digital arrests, whether the CBI has the resources and technological, to deal with all cases if they are transferred…”.
The bench said it is keen to entrust to the CBI the probe into digital arrest cases against the backdrop of volume of cases and pan-India spread of such crimes, and sought details of FIRs registered in different states and union territories (UTs).
On October 17, the apex court took serious note of the digital arrest of a senior citizen couple, on the basis of forged orders of the apex court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore, and issued notice to the Centre, CBI and others after registering a suo motu case relating to digital arrests scams resulting into defrauding of senior citizens of their life savings. The apex court sought the response of the Centre, CBI in a case registered as suo motu after the 73-year-old woman wrote to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.
The court noted the instant suo moto writ petition has been taken due to a complaint filed by a senior citizen couple from Ambala, who have been defrauded of their life savings through digital arrest scam affected between September 3, 2025 and September 16, 2025.
