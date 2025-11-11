ETV Bharat / bharat

At Red Fort, Brother Searches For Cab Driver. At LNJP, Distraught Relatives Of E-Rickshaw Driver Hope For Good News

Scene outside LNJP on Tuesday morning ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: At the blast site near Red Fort, the blood hasn't yet dried. The morning after, bits of flesh can still be seen scattered around, as the investigative agencies resume collecting evidence of Monday evening's tragedy. Ashutosh, the brother of Pankaj from Bihar, said the cab driver had gone to drop off a family at the New Delhi Railway Station. Since then, his mobile phone had been switched off. He said the family searched for him overnight, before arriving at the blast site early morning to find Pankaj's cab completely burned. A distraught Ashutosh said he was going to the hospital to locate Pankaj. Families Of Victims And Missing Persons Throng Outside LNJP Hospital Over at the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where most of the victims were brought after the blast, an anxious crowd — bleary-eyed from their overnight vigil — still await for news — any news — of their missing loved ones. Few of the deceased have been identified so far.