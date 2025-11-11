At Red Fort, Brother Searches For Cab Driver. At LNJP, Distraught Relatives Of E-Rickshaw Driver Hope For Good News
We went to LNJP, but weren't allowed in. We checked the mortuary too, but couldn't identify anyone: Idrish, uncle of e-rickshaw driver Jumman.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST
New Delhi: At the blast site near Red Fort, the blood hasn't yet dried. The morning after, bits of flesh can still be seen scattered around, as the investigative agencies resume collecting evidence of Monday evening's tragedy.
Ashutosh, the brother of Pankaj from Bihar, said the cab driver had gone to drop off a family at the New Delhi Railway Station. Since then, his mobile phone had been switched off. He said the family searched for him overnight, before arriving at the blast site early morning to find Pankaj's cab completely burned.
A distraught Ashutosh said he was going to the hospital to locate Pankaj.
Families Of Victims And Missing Persons Throng Outside LNJP Hospital
Over at the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where most of the victims were brought after the blast, an anxious crowd — bleary-eyed from their overnight vigil — still await for news — any news — of their missing loved ones. Few of the deceased have been identified so far.
E-rickshaw driver Jumman, 32, had gone to Chandni Chowk to drop off passengers, said his uncle Idrish. The middle-aged gent added that his nephew's last known location, at 5 pm on Monday, was near the Red Fort. They knew this from the e-rickshaw's inbuilt GPS, whose last location was near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort. Idrish also said Jumman was last seen by other e-rickshaw drivers in the area around 6 pm.
The Shastri Park resident said he, along with Jumman's family, had spent the night searching the Red Fort area and LNJP Hospital, but were yet to locate Jumman. The air of resignation in his voice hinted they were expecting the worst.
Idrish said when the family rushed to the site upon hearing of the blast, the police refused to allow them inside and advised them to go to the hospital. "When we arrived, the vehicle's location was still on. But it got turned off before we could find it," said Idrish.
"We went to LNJP, but were not allowed in. Someone told us to check the mortuary. We looked there too, but couldn't identify anyone," said the uncle, adding that unhelpful cops are driving everyone away by telling them to check with the hospital and the morgue. "We've filed a complaint at the Chandni Chowk police station and hope to hear some news soon."
Outside the hospital, Jumman's inconsolable wife was pleading for police help. With no news or evidence of his body, the hopes of the family appeared to be rising that Jumman will be found safe.
