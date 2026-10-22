ETV Bharat / bharat

Victim Suffered For 22 Years, Convicts Claimed Good Conduct & Went Scot Free: SC Rejects Allahabad HC Leniency

New Delhi: For 22 years, the victim continued to be punished by the brutal attack, long after the violence took place. Left with chronic pain and lasting scars, he endured the physical and emotional cost of the assault, while his attackers remained free.

Setting aside an Allahabad High Court order that released the convicts on probation, the Supreme Court said the accused had effectively "gone scot-free without suffering a single day of imprisonment", while criticising the relief as an instance of misplaced sympathy.

The Apex court stressed that good conduct cannot be presumed merely because time has passed, especially when the offenders' conduct and the crime’s gravity point in the opposite direction.

Victim's Plight

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted with consternation the casual manner in which both the trial court and the High Court had considered the issue, from taking cognisance of it, till the release of the accused under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders (PoO) Act, 1958.

In a judgment delivered earlier this month, the bench noted that not only has the incident left scars on the victim, but has also left him — in the words of the probation officer — ‘visibly weak, slow, sluggish and drowsy’. The bench noted that the victim also ‘walks with great difficulty, suffers continuous pain, and has lost substantial functionality of both upper limbs, with the right hand being disabled’.

The bench said these aspects more than explain why, instead of the victim, it is the first informant, his brother, who is before the court, seeking justice for the victim.

They also noted that the victim’s family includes six daughters, four of whom are married and two unmarried, while his medical treatment is continuing at Max Hospital, Lucknow.

Accused Never In Jail

The bench said: “The accused have gone scot-free without suffering a single day of imprisonment, especially by reason of the misplaced sympathy based on grandiose expositions of law; totally inapplicable to the facts of the case. Section 4 of the PoO Act does not permit its invocation, when it is found that the accused is a first offender.”

The bench said it is unable to comprehend why the High Court observed that the accused were suffering for 22 years. True, a protracted trial is agonising, but here, the accused were out on bail, and merrily indulging in criminal activities, it added.