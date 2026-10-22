Victim Suffered For 22 Years, Convicts Claimed Good Conduct & Went Scot Free: SC Rejects Allahabad HC Leniency
Twenty-two years ago, the accused had attacked the victim over the opening of a shop, leaving him with wounds that require treatment till today.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: For 22 years, the victim continued to be punished by the brutal attack, long after the violence took place. Left with chronic pain and lasting scars, he endured the physical and emotional cost of the assault, while his attackers remained free.
Setting aside an Allahabad High Court order that released the convicts on probation, the Supreme Court said the accused had effectively "gone scot-free without suffering a single day of imprisonment", while criticising the relief as an instance of misplaced sympathy.
The Apex court stressed that good conduct cannot be presumed merely because time has passed, especially when the offenders' conduct and the crime’s gravity point in the opposite direction.
Victim's Plight
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted with consternation the casual manner in which both the trial court and the High Court had considered the issue, from taking cognisance of it, till the release of the accused under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders (PoO) Act, 1958.
In a judgment delivered earlier this month, the bench noted that not only has the incident left scars on the victim, but has also left him — in the words of the probation officer — ‘visibly weak, slow, sluggish and drowsy’. The bench noted that the victim also ‘walks with great difficulty, suffers continuous pain, and has lost substantial functionality of both upper limbs, with the right hand being disabled’.
The bench said these aspects more than explain why, instead of the victim, it is the first informant, his brother, who is before the court, seeking justice for the victim.
They also noted that the victim’s family includes six daughters, four of whom are married and two unmarried, while his medical treatment is continuing at Max Hospital, Lucknow.
Accused Never In Jail
The bench said: “The accused have gone scot-free without suffering a single day of imprisonment, especially by reason of the misplaced sympathy based on grandiose expositions of law; totally inapplicable to the facts of the case. Section 4 of the PoO Act does not permit its invocation, when it is found that the accused is a first offender.”
The bench said it is unable to comprehend why the High Court observed that the accused were suffering for 22 years. True, a protracted trial is agonising, but here, the accused were out on bail, and merrily indulging in criminal activities, it added.
SC Questions Release On Good Conduct
The bench said day-in and day-out over the ensuing years, the victim suffered debilitating effects of the attack. It added that the circumstances of the case, including the nature of the offence and the character of the offender, should be the reigning factor in deciding whether it is expedient to release the accused on the premise of good conduct, which is lacking in this case.
“The brutality of the crime and the grievous nature of the injuries sustained by the victim, ought to have persuaded the court to draw an adverse inference on the aspect of ‘nature of offence’,” the bench noted.
“The High Court, despite the overwhelming adverse report on the ‘character of the offenders’, and giving short shrift to the ‘nature of the offence’, released the accused on good conduct. There was nothing commending the Court to so release the accused, since over the years, the conduct of the accused was anything but ‘good’,” the Apex court said.
The bench noted that regarding justice delivery to the victim following a brutal attack with grievous injuries, this case was doomed from its inception, as the injured victim still suffers the aftermath.
Setting aside the HC order, the bench said: “We direct that the accused, the 2nd and 3rd respondents herein, shall surrender within a period of two weeks of this order… The criminal appeals shall stand restored before the High Court of judicature at Allahabad, Lucknow. We request the High Court to take up the appeal only after ensuring that the accused are taken into custody.”
A Gruesome Back Story
The controversy stemmed from the opening of a shop. On the fateful day, the victim's brother witnessed the two accused mercilessly attacking the victim. The accused had a sharp weapon and a gun, both of which were used on the victim, who fainted due to the injuries.
The trial court punished the accused with a sentence of five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000, with a default sentence of one year of simple imprisonment. The HC then released the accused under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958. That's when the victim’s brother moved the Apex court against this order.
Advocate L B Rai represented the appellant, advocate Namit Saxena represented the Uttar Pradesh government, and advocate Aishvary Vikram appeared for the accused — the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the matter.
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