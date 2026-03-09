'Victim Has The Right To Be Heard' : SC Allows Unnao Rape Survivor To Be Heard In CBI Plea
The top court in December 2025 stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Unnao rape survivor to be a party in the petition filed by the CBI challenging the suspension of life imprisonment of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
The apex court in December last year had stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench permitted the survivor to be made a party to the case. The bench observed that victims are entitled to participate in proceedings affecting their interests, in line with the apex court’s earlier judgment in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
"We are of the view that the victim has the right to be heard," said the CJI. The bench granted two weeks to file her affidavit against the suspension of the convict's life sentence.
However, the bench rejected an intervention application filed by a relative of the rape survivor, alleging a threat to his life and liberty. The bench said he can pursue an independent remedy instead of intervening in the CBI's petition and move the high court for protection. The bench then disposed of his application.
The apex court did not take up the CBI's petition against the suspension of sentence because Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI, was unavailable on Monday. Senior advocate N Hariharan, representing Sengar, requested that the matter be listed for hearing at the earliest, arguing that the liberty granted to his client by the Delhi High Court had been curtailed. The bench said a date for the hearing would be fixed soon.
Read More