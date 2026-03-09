ETV Bharat / bharat

'Victim Has The Right To Be Heard' : SC Allows Unnao Rape Survivor To Be Heard In CBI Plea

File photo of Supreme Court ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Unnao rape survivor to be a party in the petition filed by the CBI challenging the suspension of life imprisonment of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The apex court in December last year had stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench permitted the survivor to be made a party to the case. The bench observed that victims are entitled to participate in proceedings affecting their interests, in line with the apex court’s earlier judgment in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.