Vice President’s Kashmir Visit: Security Heightened, Traffic Restricted
The Vice President, CP Radhakrishnana, will preside as the Chief Guest at the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of Vice-President (VP) of India CP Radhakrishnan’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon. He will preside as the Chief Guest at the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
This also marks his first visit to Kashmir after he was appointed the Vice-President following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last year, citing health issues.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who serves as the Chancellor of the University; Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Pro-Chancellor; and Education Minister Sakina Itoo will also be among the invitees.
Additional police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Srinagar and along all routes leading to the university, including Srinagar International Airport Road and around the campus. Officials said that the university had been closed for classwork for three days beginning today.
Calling the 21st convocation a “momentous moment”, the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Professor Nilofar Khan, said the Vice President would confer 60,000 degrees to the students during the convocation.
She said that the students from undergraduate to PhD will receive gold medals, meritorious certificates and degrees. “We are happy that the Honourable Vice President of our country will grace the Convocation. All the students are enthusiastic to receive their degrees from him,” Khan said.
Ahead of the VP’s visit, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, chaired a high-level security meeting on February 20 of senior officers from various security and intelligence agencies, including the Police, Army, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, SSB, CID, Traffic, Railways, and other allied units.
During the meeting, the IGP stressed the need for heightened alertness to effectively counter potential terrorist threats and underscored the importance of reinforcing security at vulnerable locations and ensuring effective area and night domination.
A police spokesman said that special emphasis was laid on securing critical infrastructure and safeguarding vital installations. “The strategic deployment of CI/QRTs was also discussed to ensure swift response to any emerging situation,” he said.
The IGP directed officers to enhance security measures across both urban and rural areas of the Valley, with intensified round-the-clock patrolling and strengthened surveillance at key entry and exit points.
The traffic police have restricted the movement of vehicles on the Gupkar-Nishat road in the city on Thursday, as this road stretch leads to the Lok Bhavan, where the VP will be staying overnight and hosted by the LG.
“In view of a VVIP visit on February 26, no traffic will be allowed towards Nishat, Shalimar, or Harwan via Badyari Chowk & Gupkar, and no traffic movement will be allowed from Ram Munshibagh to Grand Palace,” Srinagar traffic police said. The traffic moving on these two roads will be diverted to other roads in the city.
The traffic police said medical emergencies will be allowed after verification. It has advised motorists to plan travel according to the restrictions and avoid restricted routes.
Also Read