Vice President’s Kashmir Visit: Security Heightened, Traffic Restricted

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of Vice-President (VP) of India CP Radhakrishnan’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon. He will preside as the Chief Guest at the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

This also marks his first visit to Kashmir after he was appointed the Vice-President following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last year, citing health issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who serves as the Chancellor of the University; Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Pro-Chancellor; and Education Minister Sakina Itoo will also be among the invitees.

Additional police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Srinagar and along all routes leading to the university, including Srinagar International Airport Road and around the campus. Officials said that the university had been closed for classwork for three days beginning today.

A copy of poster of the KU Convocation (Kashmir University)

Calling the 21st convocation a “momentous moment”, the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Professor Nilofar Khan, said the Vice President would confer 60,000 degrees to the students during the convocation.

She said that the students from undergraduate to PhD will receive gold medals, meritorious certificates and degrees. “We are happy that the Honourable Vice President of our country will grace the Convocation. All the students are enthusiastic to receive their degrees from him,” Khan said.