Vice President To Arrive In Kashmir Next Week; Security Huddle Outlines Plan Ahead Of Visit

Srinagar: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Kashmir next week, with security huddle in Kashmir readying plan for the forthcoming high profile visit.

The vice president is scheduled to arrive on his maiden visit to Kashmir after assuming the office on February 26.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled itinerary includes attending 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

A senior Kashmir University official confirmed that Vice President will grace the event and is expected to deliver convocation address. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also be part of event.

A review meeting was held in the varsity to finalise arrangements ahead of the big event. At Police Control Room Kashmir, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi held a high-level security review meeting to ready security plan for the upcoming visit. The meeting was attended by senior officers from security and intelligence agencies.