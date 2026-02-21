Vice President To Arrive In Kashmir Next Week; Security Huddle Outlines Plan Ahead Of Visit
The Vice President, during his maiden visit to the valley, is scheduled to attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Kashmir next week, with security huddle in Kashmir readying plan for the forthcoming high profile visit.
The vice president is scheduled to arrive on his maiden visit to Kashmir after assuming the office on February 26.
Radhakrishnan is scheduled itinerary includes attending 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.
A senior Kashmir University official confirmed that Vice President will grace the event and is expected to deliver convocation address. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also be part of event.
A review meeting was held in the varsity to finalise arrangements ahead of the big event. At Police Control Room Kashmir, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi held a high-level security review meeting to ready security plan for the upcoming visit. The meeting was attended by senior officers from security and intelligence agencies.
Birdi directed officers to enhance security measures across urban and rural areas of the Valley, with intensified round-the-clock patrolling and strengthened surveillance at key entry and exit points.
He instructed personnel be thoroughly briefed on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and that vulnerable areas be closely monitored to enable prompt action against any suspicious activity.
“During the meeting, detailed security plans were presented and reviewed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the VVIP visit,” said the official adding, Birdi ‘stressed the need for heightened alertness to effectively counter potential terrorist threats’.
The top police official underscored the importance of strengthening intelligence gathering mechanisms.
“Special emphasis was laid on securing critical infrastructure and safeguarding vital installations. The strategic deployment of CI/QRTs was also discussed to ensure swift response to any emerging situation,” the official added.
