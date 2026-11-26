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Vice President Releases Updated Editions Of Constitution Of India In All 22 Scheduled Languages On Constitution Day

Vice President Releases Updated Editions Of Constitution Of India In All 22 Scheduled Languages On Constitution Day ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Thursday released the updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 Scheduled Languages at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Describing the occasion as a historic milestone in India’s democratic journey, the Vice-President said that making the Constitution available in all Scheduled Languages celebrates India’s linguistic diversity and democratic inclusiveness. He noted that access to the Constitution in one’s mother tongue would bring governance closer to citizens and enable them to better understand their constitutional rights, duties and values.

Paying tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, and other members of the Constituent Assembly, Radhakrishnan said that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework but the living spirit of the nation. He appreciated the efforts of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and his team in taking the Constitution closer to the people. He said these efforts reflect the commitment to preserving India’s linguistic and cultural heritage. He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preserve and promote India’s languages and knowledge traditions. He said that initiatives such as Gyan Bharatam and Kashi Tamil Sangamam reflect the commitment to safeguarding India’s civilisational heritage and strengthening cultural bonds across regions. Radhakrishnan noted that India’s strength lies in its diversity and that languages are not merely mediums of communication but also carriers of culture, tradition and identity.