Vice President Releases Updated Editions Of Constitution Of India In All 22 Scheduled Languages On Constitution Day
Radhakrishnan described the occasion as a historic milestone in India’s democratic journey.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Thursday released the updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 Scheduled Languages at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Constitution Day.
Describing the occasion as a historic milestone in India’s democratic journey, the Vice-President said that making the Constitution available in all Scheduled Languages celebrates India’s linguistic diversity and democratic inclusiveness. He noted that access to the Constitution in one’s mother tongue would bring governance closer to citizens and enable them to better understand their constitutional rights, duties and values.
Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan released the updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today on the occasion of Constitution Day. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and other dignitaries were present during the occasion. @arjunrammeghwal— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 26, 2026
Paying tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, and other members of the Constituent Assembly, Radhakrishnan said that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework but the living spirit of the nation.
He appreciated the efforts of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and his team in taking the Constitution closer to the people. He said these efforts reflect the commitment to preserving India’s linguistic and cultural heritage.
He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preserve and promote India’s languages and knowledge traditions. He said that initiatives such as Gyan Bharatam and Kashi Tamil Sangamam reflect the commitment to safeguarding India’s civilisational heritage and strengthening cultural bonds across regions.
Radhakrishnan noted that India’s strength lies in its diversity and that languages are not merely mediums of communication but also carriers of culture, tradition and identity.
Emphasising mutual respect for all Indian languages, he said that while every individual has a special attachment to their mother tongue, respecting the languages and mother tongues of others is equally important. He called upon citizens to celebrate their own mother tongues and embrace the rich linguistic diversity that makes India a harmonious nation.
Recalling the words of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, he said that although India speaks many languages, its thoughts, aspirations and actions remain united in service of the nation.
He added that the release of the Constitution in all 22 Scheduled Languages embodies the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and will strengthen India’s journey towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
“The Constitution is far more than a legal framework. It is the living spirit of our nation.” : Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Release of the Updated Editions of the Constitution of India in All 22 Scheduled Languages, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/QczMT8a96h— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 26, 2026
The Vice-President urged everyone to work with the guiding principle of Nation First – Rashtra Pratham, emphasising that a strong and united nation is essential for the preservation and flourishing of all its languages.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice, Dr.Rajiv Mani Secretary Legislative Department,and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
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