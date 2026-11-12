ETV Bharat / bharat

VOC College Reunion: Vice President Radhakrishnan Recalls Emergency Days, Raising Funds For MISA-Affected Families

​Thoothukudi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday recalled his days opposing the Emergency and raising funds as a student for the families of those who went to prison under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

Radhakrishnan was a special guest at the 75th Coral Festival and alumni reunion of V.O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi city. Vice President Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had completed his BBA degree from the college in 1978. Among others who participated in the event was the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Radhakrishnan recalled his time at the college and his opposition to the Emergency. “ I have the wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Coral Jubilee and the Students' Reunion together in our college. I sat in class here from 1975 to 1978. Those memories are still fresh in my mind.”

The Vice President said he was delighted to introduce “my college friends”.

“Emergency was declared when I was in college. At that time, Veerabahu, a Congress party member, was the college principal. That led to a disagreement between us, though personally, I had no problem with him.”

Radhakrishnan said that he spoke against the Emergency at a college meeting. “3 police vehicles came, and I don't know how we escaped. We would have gone to jail under MISA. I helped raise funds as a student for the families of those who were jailed under MISA. Those memories are still fresh in my mind,” he said.