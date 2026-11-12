VOC College Reunion: Vice President Radhakrishnan Recalls Emergency Days, Raising Funds For MISA-Affected Families
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan was a special guest at the alumni reunion of V.O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi city.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday recalled his days opposing the Emergency and raising funds as a student for the families of those who went to prison under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).
Radhakrishnan was a special guest at the 75th Coral Festival and alumni reunion of V.O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi city. Vice President Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had completed his BBA degree from the college in 1978. Among others who participated in the event was the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Radhakrishnan recalled his time at the college and his opposition to the Emergency. “ I have the wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Coral Jubilee and the Students' Reunion together in our college. I sat in class here from 1975 to 1978. Those memories are still fresh in my mind.”
The Vice President said he was delighted to introduce “my college friends”.
“Emergency was declared when I was in college. At that time, Veerabahu, a Congress party member, was the college principal. That led to a disagreement between us, though personally, I had no problem with him.”
Radhakrishnan said that he spoke against the Emergency at a college meeting. “3 police vehicles came, and I don't know how we escaped. We would have gone to jail under MISA. I helped raise funds as a student for the families of those who were jailed under MISA. Those memories are still fresh in my mind,” he said.
The Vice President credited the teachings at the college for helping him succeed in life.
Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan said he was a nationalist who was working to improve the condition of people.
“I have not seen a nationalist like Prime Minister Modi. In the last 10-12 years, he has raised the standard of living of 50 crore people and freed them from hunger. The two leaders will never be forgotten. One is Abraham Lincoln, who broke the chains of slavery for black people, and another is Prime Minister Modi.”
He said that PM Modi has worked towards the development of the country by “eradicating poverty, providing safe drinking water to all, and gas connections to villagers.”
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