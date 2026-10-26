ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Radhakrishnan Calls On NTR University To Produce Nobel Laureates, Boost Medical Research

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan speaking at the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences ( Etv Bharat )

Vijayawada: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said the contributions of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) to medical education would remain unforgettable. He made the statement while attending the ruby jubilee celebrations of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, NTR district, Andhra Pradesh, as the chief guest.

The Vice President praised NTR’s visionary leadership, stating that his historic decision to establish the university had played a crucial role in advancing medical education. He noted that Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences was the first medical university in the country.

"Medical education is being expanded in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Providing higher education is a key objective of this vision. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, medical education has expanded. Over the past 12 years, the number of medical colleges and MBBS and postgraduate medical seats has increased across the country. The number of MBBS seats has risen from 21,000 to 1.20 lakh," Radhakrishnan said. He stressed the need to focus on advanced medical research alongside education and called for solutions to life-threatening diseases such as cancer.