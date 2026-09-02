AIIMS Raipur Symbolises Chhattisgarh's Journey From Fear Of Left-Wing Extremism To Peace: Radhakrishnan
He noted that the growth of AIIMS Raipur reflects the remarkable transformation taking place in Chhattisgarh.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Raipur: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday attended the third convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, and called upon the graduating students to shoulder the responsibility of serving the health, trust and lives of the people of Bharat.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that a convocation is not merely a moment of celebration but also a moment of responsibility. "Today, you receive your degrees and tomorrow, you will be entrusted with something far more valuable-the health, trust and lives of the people of Bharat," he said.
Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan was given a warm reception at the Swami Vivekananda International Airport, Raipur today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 2, 2026
Governor of Chhattisgarh Shri Ramen Deka; Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Vijay Sharma and other dignitaries welcomed the Vice President… pic.twitter.com/MjUoyQL5a5
Radhakrishnan highlighted the important role played by AIIMS Raipur since its establishment in 2012 in addressing regional disparities in healthcare, medical education and research, particularly in central India. He said that in a remarkably short period, the institution has evolved into a major tertiary-care institution serving Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states, including rural and tribal communities.
He noted that the growth of AIIMS Raipur reflects the remarkable transformation taking place in Chhattisgarh.
Referring to the challenges faced by parts of Chhattisgarh for decades, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said difficult geography, inadequate connectivity and Left-Wing Extremism had created serious obstacles to development. In many remote and tribal areas, fear and violence had disrupted the growth of roads, schools and hospitals, leaving communities facing distance and deprivation in accessing essential services.
He said that Chhattisgarh today has emerged from the shadows of its past and is witnessing a new dawn of prosperity, development and progress. He attributed this transformation to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the strategic resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the committed leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.
Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan graced the 3rd Convocation of AIIMS Raipur today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 2, 2026
He described AIIMS Raipur as a symbol of this transformation and highlighted its achievements in advanced healthcare, research and transplantation, including the State’s first swap kidney… pic.twitter.com/QMnhOqzMZX
He said that the Naxal menace of decades has been brought to an end and areas once identified with violence are increasingly being identified with roads, schools, hospitals, connectivity, investment and opportunity.
"This transformation is a powerful example of the difference that strong political will, firm security policy and development-oriented governance can make," he said.
Radhakrishnan described AIIMS Raipur as one of the finest symbols of the new Chhattisgarh, which is moving from an era of fear and deprivation to an era of peace, progress and possibility.
He also appreciated the institute’s achievements in advanced healthcare and transplantation. He highlighted Chhattisgarh’s first swap kidney transplant, more than 95 per cent success in kidney transplantation, renal and corneal transplants and ear implants as significant achievements demonstrating how rapidly advanced medicine is becoming accessible in the region. He said the approval for a heart-transplant programme represents another important milestone.
Emphasising the importance of balanced development for achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat, the Vice President said that the vision can be realised only when every state, district and village develops.
He said access to higher education is at the core of the vision of Viksit Bharat and highlighted the expansion of higher education during the last twelve years.
He also highlighted the significant increase in women’s participation in higher education, with female enrolment rising from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24, representing a 42.2 per cent increase. At the AIIMS Raipur convocation too, he noted that 376 women and 313 men are receiving degrees.
Radhakrishnan called upon the young graduates to always say a firm "No to Drugs" and contribute to building a Bharat where technology reaches the last citizen and every young Bharatiya can aspire to a better future.
"May your knowledge heal, your research innovate and your service inspire," the Vice President said. The Vice President also conferred gold medals and certificates on meritorious students.
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, Chhattisgarh Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, President of AIIMS Raipur Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Handa and Executive Director AIIMS Raipur Retired Lieutenant General Ashok Jindal were present on the occasion.
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