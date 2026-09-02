ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Raipur Symbolises Chhattisgarh's Journey From Fear Of Left-Wing Extremism To Peace: Radhakrishnan

Raipur: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday attended the third convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, and called upon the graduating students to shoulder the responsibility of serving the health, trust and lives of the people of Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that a convocation is not merely a moment of celebration but also a moment of responsibility. "Today, you receive your degrees and tomorrow, you will be entrusted with something far more valuable-the health, trust and lives of the people of Bharat," he said.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the important role played by AIIMS Raipur since its establishment in 2012 in addressing regional disparities in healthcare, medical education and research, particularly in central India. He said that in a remarkably short period, the institution has evolved into a major tertiary-care institution serving Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states, including rural and tribal communities.

He noted that the growth of AIIMS Raipur reflects the remarkable transformation taking place in Chhattisgarh.

Referring to the challenges faced by parts of Chhattisgarh for decades, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said difficult geography, inadequate connectivity and Left-Wing Extremism had created serious obstacles to development. In many remote and tribal areas, fear and violence had disrupted the growth of roads, schools and hospitals, leaving communities facing distance and deprivation in accessing essential services.

He said that Chhattisgarh today has emerged from the shadows of its past and is witnessing a new dawn of prosperity, development and progress. He attributed this transformation to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the strategic resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the committed leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.