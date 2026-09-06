Higher Education Must Prepare Students For Democracy: VP
He was received at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Guwahati: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said higher education institutions must prepare students to make meaningful contributions to society and democracy, rather than merely equip them for careers.
Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College in Guwahati, Radhakrishnan underlined the role of educational institutions in nation-building and promoting inclusive growth.
In his maiden visit to Assam after assuming office as vice president, he said educational institutions were among the most important vehicles for building a developed India as they can create the workforce required to realise the vision.
"Higher education must prepare citizens for democracy and the country, and not merely careers," he said. "The success of educational institutions is reflected in the success of their students. Quality teaching can ensure excellence in students, while infrastructure can only build facilities," he added.
Radhakrishnan said the Northeast have been given priority in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. He also urged students to stay away from drugs and discourage their family members and friends from using them. He further advised them to restrict their use of social media.
Radhakrishnan arrived in Assam on Sunday morning and was received at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.
"Welcome! Upon arrival in Guwahati today, the Honourable Vice President of India, respected Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji, was welcomed at Guwahati International Airport," Acharya said on social media. Sarma also accorded a warm welcome to Radhakrishnan on his maiden visit to Assam after assuming office.
स्वागतम्!— लक्ष्मण प्रसाद आचार्य (Lakshman Prasad Acharya) (@Laxmanacharya54) September 6, 2026
आज गुवाहाटी में आगमन पर भारत के माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री सी.पी राधाकृष्णन जी का गुवाहाटी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे पर स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर राज्य के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. @himantabiswa जी भी उपस्थित रहे।@VPIndia pic.twitter.com/PKJKnrhDke
"Hon'ble Vice President will take part in a host of programmes and enrich us with his words of wisdom," he added.
The VP is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra and the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences at Jyoti-Bishnu Antorjatik Kala Mandir later in the day.
On Monday morning, Radhakrishnan will first visit the Kamakhya temple. He will then attend a civic reception and lay the foundation for various projects at a programme at the Gauhati University. This will be followed by an interaction with students, faculty members and leading citizens at the university's convention centre.
Radhakrishnan will thereafter proceed to Shillong, where he will attend a public reception and cultural programme at Soso Tham Auditorium, an official statement said. On September 8, he will head to Imphal to visit the INA Museum and War Memorial at Moirang, and Sainik School.
The VP will thereafter proceed to Itanagar on September 9 to attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly. He will also visit Nyedar Namlo, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the hearing and visually impaired.
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