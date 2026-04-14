ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President, PM Modi Pay Floral Tributes To Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, at Prerna Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is also present. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led parliamentarians and people in paying floral tributes to B R Ambedkar in Parliament complex on his 135th birth anniversary.

Every year, hundreds of people line up to pay tributes to one of the key architects of the Indian Constitution at his statue in the Parliament complex.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, PM Modi, Speaker Birla, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered flowers at the portrait and statue of Ambedkar.

Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Modi were seen having a brief but animated discussion at the venue.