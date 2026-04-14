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Vice President, PM Modi Pay Floral Tributes To Ambedkar

VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi paid tribute to B R Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti.

VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi paid tribute to B R Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, at Prerna Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is also present. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led parliamentarians and people in paying floral tributes to B R Ambedkar in Parliament complex on his 135th birth anniversary.

Every year, hundreds of people line up to pay tributes to one of the key architects of the Indian Constitution at his statue in the Parliament complex.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, PM Modi, Speaker Birla, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered flowers at the portrait and statue of Ambedkar.

Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Modi were seen having a brief but animated discussion at the venue.

Earlier, the prime minister, the speaker and Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju were seen having a long discussion as they awaited the arrival of Radhakrishnan.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, calling him an inspiration. The chief minister recalled his contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution and a social reformer.

"Ambedkar is a great leader who endured caste discrimination and dedicated his life to securing equal rights and opportunities for all citizens continues to inspire us," Naidu said in a post on X.

A jurist, Ambedkar was also the first Union Law Minister of independent India.

TAGGED:

135TH AMBEDKAR JAYANTI
FLORAL TRIBUTES TO AMBEDKAR
B R AMBEDKAR
BABA SAHEB
AMBEDKAR JAYANTI

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