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Vice President Launches Letter Of Authorisation For Sustainable Harnessing Of Fisheries In High Seas

In this image posted on July 9, 2026, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is welcomed by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, in Bhubaneswar. ( @VPIndia/X via PTI Photo )

Bhubaneswar: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday launched the Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas and the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission document. Radhakrishnan, who arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit, launched the two programmes in the presence of Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and S P Singh Baghel. “Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan received a warm welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar today. The Vice President was received at the airport by the Governor of Odisha, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries,” the Vice President’s official X handle posted.