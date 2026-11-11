ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits His College In Tamil Nadu

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on his arrival at Thoothukudi Airport. ( PTI )

Thoothukudi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visited the college where he studied in Thoothukudi and sat in the classroom with his friends and had a discussion.

The 75th Annual Coral Festival and alumni reunion were held at VO Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi. Vice President Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is an alumnus of the college.

Participating in the ceremony, he visited the classroom where he studied to reminisce about his old memories of the college where he studied. There, he met his friends who studied with him during his college days, sat in the classroom with them and had a long discussion. CP Radhakrishnan recalled old incidents, including incidents that took place during his college days and experiences with friends. Subsequently, CP Radhakrishnan took a photograph with his college friends in the classroom. Following that, he also took a group photograph with his friends on the college campus.