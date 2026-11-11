Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visits His College In Tamil Nadu
He visited the classroom where he studied to reminisce about his old memories of the college where he studied.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visited the college where he studied in Thoothukudi and sat in the classroom with his friends and had a discussion.
The 75th Annual Coral Festival and alumni reunion were held at VO Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi. Vice President Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is an alumnus of the college.
Participating in the ceremony, he visited the classroom where he studied to reminisce about his old memories of the college where he studied. There, he met his friends who studied with him during his college days, sat in the classroom with them and had a long discussion.
Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the 1975–78 batch Alumni Meet at his alma mater, V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi. He revisited his old classroom, interacted warmly with his classmates and fondly relived cherished memories of their college days. https://t.co/NRaxStEALq— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 11, 2026
CP Radhakrishnan recalled old incidents, including incidents that took place during his college days and experiences with friends. Subsequently, CP Radhakrishnan took a photograph with his college friends in the classroom. Following that, he also took a group photograph with his friends on the college campus.
Office of the Vice President of India in a post on X, said, "Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the 1975–78 batch Alumni Meet at his alma mater, V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi. He revisited his old classroom, interacted warmly with his classmates and fondly relived cherished memories of their college days."
Earlier in the day, the Vice President attended and addressed the 105th Foundation Day celebrations of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in Thoothukudi.
In a post on X, he said, "Congratulating the bank on its remarkable 105-year journey, I highlighted its contribution to India’s economic growth and called upon banks to strengthen financial inclusion, support entrepreneurs, MSMEs, farmers and women-led enterprises, and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Our Governor of Tamil Nadu Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, TMB Part Time Chairman K. Ramachandran, MD & CEO Salee S. Nair, Executive Director Vincent Menachery, members of the Board and senior officials were present on the occasion."
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