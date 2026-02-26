Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Urges Jammu Kashmir To Expand Tourism Sustainably
He is on a maiden visit to the union territory after assuming office following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar in June 2025.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 26, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government must expand tourism without affecting the local ecosystem.
Addressing the 21st convocation of Kashmir University as a chief guest, he said that Srinagar, the summer capital, must be made one of the country's most beautiful and cleanest cities. Radhakrishnan is on a maiden visit to the union territory after assuming office following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in June 2025.
Referring to the expansion project of Srinagar International Airport, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the VP said that tourism had to be expanded, but without affecting the ecosystem of the place. He said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should make Srinagar the most beautiful and cleanest in the country so that the government gets the Swachh Bharat Award for it.
Radhakrishnan was referring to CM Abdullah’s address, in which he said that the government was expanding tourism to border areas such as Keren, Gurez and Titwal despite Gulmarg and Pahalgam remaining key attractions.
The vice president began his address by saying, “Bharat Mata is the most powerful and the most merciful." He appreciated Kashmir University for expanding its campuses to Anantnag and Baramulla. “You have put up the hard work which is getting recognised,” he said, amid applause from the audience, comprising university faculty and students.
Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofar Khan of the university said that 60,000 students, from undergraduates to PhDs, would receive their gold medals, certificates and degrees.
The VP congratulated the students and told them that the real success belongs to their parents, who put in their hard work for their education. “You should never forget your teachers and non-teaching staff who assist you during your education. Pride, hope and opportunities are waiting for you,” he said.
Referring to AI, he said that the world is changing faster than ever, and he urged the students to equip themselves with changes and innovative technologies.
“Change is the only constant factor, and you have to adapt and equip yourself to these changes which are coming across. Bharat is emerging as an innovator of technologies,” he said, while mentioning the recent AI summit in New Delhi, saying the CEOs of different companies were enthusiastic about the summit.
“You must focus on Swadeshi solutions in innovations to reflect the nation's history of education. We have to come out of the colonial mindset and adapt to the changes and innovations,” he said, adding that "our innovations are well accepted by the well-developed nations”.
Mentioning COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing by India, he said that vaccine discovery was a big achievement when the world was struggling to find a cure for COVID. “Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) ensured it was free of cost. We ensured it for 200 countries free of cost, and that is why humanity is alive today,” he said.
The VP mentioned the highest railway bridge in Reasi, saying that the bridges are a means of social harmony. “These bridges not only connect people but also connect the hearts of people,” he said.
Reminiscing about an event of hosting students of Jammu and Kashmir when he was the governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan said that he asked his staff to serve non-vegetarian food to these students from Kashmir despite him being a vegetarian. “We are democrats; we have to respect the sentiments. Degrading the sentiments of others is not good; no democrat can do that,” he said.
He also urged the students to stay away from narcotics and limit the use of social media. 'This (social media use) has to be controlled. Everything should have its limitations… You should know how to allocate your time for success,” he said.
The VP concluded his address by saying mera Kashmir nahi, tumhara kashmir nahi, Hamara Kashmir.
Security was beefed up, and all security agencies were put on high alert ahead of and during the visit. All routes to the university were closed for traffic movement, and traffic police had designated alternate routes for public and private transport movement. The university had also closed classes for three days and restricted movement on campus.
In the morning today, the vice president said that he experienced the timeless charm, pristine waters, and breathtaking natural beauty of Srinagar during a morning cruise on Dal Lake.
“I am deeply impressed by the transformative changes being witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir, including improved infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. I appreciate the efforts of the administration in promoting ecotourism, preserving natural heritage, and creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities,” he said, while posting his photos with the LG on the banks of the Dal Lake.
“These initiatives have not only boosted tourism but have also ushered in a new era of peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Also Read