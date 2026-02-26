ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Urges Jammu Kashmir To Expand Tourism Sustainably

Srinagar: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government must expand tourism without affecting the local ecosystem.

Addressing the 21st convocation of Kashmir University as a chief guest, he said that Srinagar, the summer capital, must be made one of the country's most beautiful and cleanest cities. Radhakrishnan is on a maiden visit to the union territory after assuming office following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in June 2025.

Referring to the expansion project of Srinagar International Airport, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the VP said that tourism had to be expanded, but without affecting the ecosystem of the place. He said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should make Srinagar the most beautiful and cleanest in the country so that the government gets the Swachh Bharat Award for it.

Radhakrishnan was referring to CM Abdullah’s address, in which he said that the government was expanding tourism to border areas such as Keren, Gurez and Titwal despite Gulmarg and Pahalgam remaining key attractions.

The vice president began his address by saying, “Bharat Mata is the most powerful and the most merciful." He appreciated Kashmir University for expanding its campuses to Anantnag and Baramulla. “You have put up the hard work which is getting recognised,” he said, amid applause from the audience, comprising university faculty and students.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofar Khan of the university said that 60,000 students, from undergraduates to PhDs, would receive their gold medals, certificates and degrees.

The VP congratulated the students and told them that the real success belongs to their parents, who put in their hard work for their education. “You should never forget your teachers and non-teaching staff who assist you during your education. Pride, hope and opportunities are waiting for you,” he said.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at University of Kashmir in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Referring to AI, he said that the world is changing faster than ever, and he urged the students to equip themselves with changes and innovative technologies.

“Change is the only constant factor, and you have to adapt and equip yourself to these changes which are coming across. Bharat is emerging as an innovator of technologies,” he said, while mentioning the recent AI summit in New Delhi, saying the CEOs of different companies were enthusiastic about the summit.