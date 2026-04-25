Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Urges Early Cancer Detection, Expands Screening Efforts In Rajasthan
Vice President stresses early cancer detection, rural screening expansion, and government efforts, including HPV vaccination, to combat rising cancer cases across India, reports Ankur Jakhar
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Jaipur: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday emphasised the importance of early cancer detection. He highlighted government efforts to expand cancer screening and treatment across the country.
Speaking at the 23rd Cancer Survivor Day event at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital in Jaipur, he said that early detection was the greatest weapon in the fight against cancer. “While the number of cancer patients in the country is rising every year, fighting the disease is indeed possible, provided it is detected in a timely manner,” he said.
Radhakrishnan is on a visit to the Pink City, where he took part in the Cancer Survivor Day programme, which was attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and several public representatives and cancer survivors.
Live : Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan’s address at the 23rd Cancer Survivors' Day organized by BMCHRC at Maharana Pratap Auditorium, Jaipur https://t.co/l89OqVYJin— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) April 25, 2026
The vice president placed special emphasis on expanding cancer screening and treatment facilities in rural areas, asserting that awareness is the true strength in this battle. He noted that the stories of cancer survivors serve as a source of hope for families currently battling this disease.
“Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), more than 6.8 million patients have received benefits amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore to date. Moreover, regular cancer screening is being conducted through the National Health Mission,” he said.
Radhakrishanan said that cervical cancer is the second most common form of cancer in the country, and the central government is making continuous efforts to prevent it. “Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the cervical cancer vaccination campaign from Rajasthan itself,” he said.
Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, addressed the 23rd Cancer Survivors’ Day organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jaipur today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) April 25, 2026
Describing cancer survivors as true warriors, he said their courage and resilience inspire hope and strength… pic.twitter.com/1rk686enwV
‘Punjab canal a cause of cancer’
Governor Bagde claimed that Rajasthan had over 80,000 cancer patients but noted that accurate statistics often remain elusive.
Citing the declaration of Rajasthan as a TB-free state, he said, “The next objective should be to make Rajasthan cancer-free. There is a need for collaborative efforts between government and private hospitals to achieve this goal.”
Bagde expressed concern regarding the chemical-laden industrial wastewater flowing into Rajasthan from Punjab via a canal. “It is a main contributing factor to the high prevalence of cancer patients in the Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh regions. I have also written to the governor of Punjab regarding this matter,” the governor said.
Preventing cervical cancer through HPV vaccination:
Speaking at an event, Minister Khimsar announced that the HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer has been accelerated in Rajasthan. To date, 7,720 girls have received the vaccine free of cost.
“The government's objective is to protect as many girls as possible from this serious disease. Continuous campaigns are also being conducted to raise awareness among the general public,” he said.
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