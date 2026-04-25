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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Urges Early Cancer Detection, Expands Screening Efforts In Rajasthan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan during the 23rd Cancer Survivors’ Day organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, in Jaipur on Saturday. ( X/@VPIndia )

Jaipur: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday emphasised the importance of early cancer detection. He highlighted government efforts to expand cancer screening and treatment across the country.

Speaking at the 23rd Cancer Survivor Day event at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital in Jaipur, he said that early detection was the greatest weapon in the fight against cancer. “While the number of cancer patients in the country is rising every year, fighting the disease is indeed possible, provided it is detected in a timely manner,” he said.

Radhakrishnan is on a visit to the Pink City, where he took part in the Cancer Survivor Day programme, which was attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and several public representatives and cancer survivors.

The vice president placed special emphasis on expanding cancer screening and treatment facilities in rural areas, asserting that awareness is the true strength in this battle. He noted that the stories of cancer survivors serve as a source of hope for families currently battling this disease.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), more than 6.8 million patients have received benefits amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore to date. Moreover, regular cancer screening is being conducted through the National Health Mission,” he said.

Radhakrishanan said that cervical cancer is the second most common form of cancer in the country, and the central government is making continuous efforts to prevent it. “Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the cervical cancer vaccination campaign from Rajasthan itself,” he said.