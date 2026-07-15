ETV Bharat / bharat

VP CP Radhakrishnan Calls For People-Centric Governance at Rajasthan Assembly's 75th Anniversary Celebration

Jaipur: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged elected representatives to rise above political differences and work in the larger public interest as the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly celebrated 75 years of its democratic journey with its first-ever Vidhayi Gaurav Yatra (Legislative Pride Ceremony).

The concluding event of the Assembly's Amrit Mahotsav brought together nearly 390 former and current legislators, from the first Assembly to the present 16th Legislative Assembly, on a single platform. During the ceremony, 26 former and sitting legislators who have been elected to the Assembly six or more times were felicitated for their contribution to public life.

Radhakrishnan described Rajasthan as the "land of warriors" and congratulated the state's people as well as former and current legislators for strengthening democratic traditions over the past 75 years.

He said the celebration was not only an institutional milestone but a tribute to the democratic ideal that places national interest above personal or political considerations.

Radhakrishnan spoke about the contributions of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot, saying that leaders across political parties have played an important role in the state's development.

Talking about the responsibilities of lawmakers, the Vice President said winning elections is important, but fulfilling the expectations of the people is even more important. Legislators, he said, not only frame laws but also leave behind a legacy through their conduct, values, and commitment to public service.