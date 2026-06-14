Vice-Chancellors' Participation At RSS Event Creates Political Storm In Kerala; CM Satheesan Asks VCs To Apologise
The event attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was held under complete media ban triggering strong criticism from poltical quarters.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The participation of vice-chancellors of three Kerala universities at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thiruvananthapuram has created a political storm in the state with Chief Minister VD Satheesan asking the VCs to apologise.
The event, which was held Saturday with a complete media ban and was described as highly secretive, has sparked widespread debates on the neutrality and integrity of Kerala's academic institutions.
Among the attendees were Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, MG University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Mavuth, and Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Dr. C.R. Prasad. Additionally, Hari S. Kartha, the Press Secretary to the Governor, was also present at the event.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan expressed his serious concern over the incident, stating that the participation of the three vice-chancellors in the RSS centenary event, which featured a speech by Mohan Bhagwat, was a serious lapse. In a post on social media, the CM stated that such participation was not in keeping with Kerala's educational tradition or the dignity of the Vice Chancellors. He emphasized that the public holds the position of Vice Chancellor in high regard and condemned any act that promotes communalism. The Chief Minister demanded that the three VCs issue an apology to Kerala.
We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an #RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak #MohanBhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Keralam’s educational tradition and the dignity of their office.— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 14, 2026
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Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan too condemned the event, accusing the BJP-RSS of attempting to saffronize Kerala's higher education sector. He pointed to the appointment of a Sangh Parivar teachers' union leader as Vice-Chancellor of MG University as a matter of serious concern and criticized the ruling UDF for its perceived leniency towards such developments.
Vijayan further criticized the government for not speaking out against the appointment of 19 Sangh Parivar-linked officials in university senates and accused the Higher Education Minister of aligning with RSS interests. He remarked that the Minister's statement about avoiding confrontation with the Governor indicated a submissive stance towards the Sangh Parivar, equating the Governor's position with RSS ideology.
The former CM also highlighted that, since 2014, the Sangh Parivar has been infiltrating universities, initially targeting central universities before extending their influence to state institutions from 2018. He alleged that the BJP has been trying to implement its agenda in Kerala's universities through former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.