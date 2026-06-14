ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice-Chancellors' Participation At RSS Event Creates Political Storm In Kerala; CM Satheesan Asks VCs To Apologise

Thiruvananthapuram: The participation of vice-chancellors of three Kerala universities at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thiruvananthapuram has created a political storm in the state with Chief Minister VD Satheesan asking the VCs to apologise.

The event, which was held Saturday with a complete media ban and was described as highly secretive, has sparked widespread debates on the neutrality and integrity of Kerala's academic institutions.

Among the attendees were Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, MG University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Mavuth, and Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Dr. C.R. Prasad. Additionally, Hari S. Kartha, the Press Secretary to the Governor, was also present at the event.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan expressed his serious concern over the incident, stating that the participation of the three vice-chancellors in the RSS centenary event, which featured a speech by Mohan Bhagwat, was a serious lapse. In a post on social media, the CM stated that such participation was not in keeping with Kerala's educational tradition or the dignity of the Vice Chancellors. He emphasized that the public holds the position of Vice Chancellor in high regard and condemned any act that promotes communalism. The Chief Minister demanded that the three VCs issue an apology to Kerala.