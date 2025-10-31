ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena Takes Over Charge As Chief Of Southern Naval Command

Kochi: Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command here on Friday. He succeeds Vice Admiral V Srinivas PVSM, CAVSM, NM, who superannuated after an illustrious career close to four decades in the Indian Navy.

Both the Flag Officers paid homage to brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the Nation at the SNC War Memorial, Naval Base, Kochi, a defence spokesperson said. Saxena was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1989 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction, A press release said.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval War College, Newport, USA. The Flag Officer has held several key operational, staff, and training appointments.

As a non-specialist officer, he served on board Indian Naval Ships Ajay, Sukanya, and Akshay. "As a specialist, he served on the direction team onboard the aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, and subsequently as the Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships Kuthar, Godavari, and Delhi. He has been the Executive Officer of INS Mumbai," a statement by the Defence spokesperson said.

His Command tenures include the Mauritian Coast Guard ship Guardian, and Indian Naval ships Kulish and Mysore. He also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.