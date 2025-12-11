ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran RJD Leader Shivanand Tiwari Slams Tejashwi Over Foreign Trip After Bihar Poll Defeat

Patna: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday came down on party president Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for absconding after the defeat of the INDIA bloc in the recent Assembly polls.

Tiwari asked Tejashwi to immediately return to Bihar from his foreign trip. He also accused Tejashwi’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, as well as, former Bihar RJD president Jagadanand Singh for misleading him about the election prospects for vested interests.

The verbal assault could spell trouble for the RJD and Tejashwi, as Tiwari is the first senior leader to openly criticise him, apart from Lalu's children Rohini Acharya and Tej Pratap Yadav.

“You have disappeared after the election results! You should have sat down with your colleagues and fellow workers at the lower level of the party to console them so that their morale could stay up a little. But you left the field. You could not last even for two days. You have demoralised your associates and supporters,” Shivanand said in a post on social media platform Facebook.

“I suggest you immediately return. Roam in Bihar, not like a leader but as a worker. Meet them (party workers) like their equal, not like a sahib (boss). Then only the future will be safe. Do remember, time does not wait for anyone,” he added.

Tejashwi was the chief ministerial candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan of which his party is also a member. However, the alliance performed poorly in the polls and could notch only 35 seats in the 243-member House.

The RJD could win just 25 seats, and Tejashwi barely managed to become the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He went on a Europe tour in the first week of December when the first sitting of the newly-constituted lower House was being held, thereby missing the joint address of the legislature by state governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the ensuing debates. It showed him in a poor light, especially when the party had faced a devastating defeat.

“The role of the leader of the side that has lost is bigger than the leader of the side that has won, because he has to bear the responsibility of keeping up the morale of his associates and supporters. If he escapes from the field then he himself announces that he is incapable of returning to the contest,” Shivanand wrote about Tejashwi in his post.

Shivanand, considered a stalwart socialist leader to whom Lalu and chief minister Nitish Kumar once looked up to, reminded that he did not flee from the field when the then Samata Party could win just seven seats in the then undivided Bihar (including Jharkhand).

Hinting that Tejashwi was given the command of the RJD because he is son and heir of Lalu, he (Shivanand) asserted that a party’s honesty towards its ideology is assessed on the basis of its candidates in the legislative Assembly, legislative Council, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha because they are before everybody’s eyes.

“Tejashwi should see whether the shadow of his principles that he announces is seen in the legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha or not… whether the weaker section of the Hindus or Muslims are being given place in them or not. How can you expect their support if you are not accommodating them?” he asked.

The statement has the potential of opening a can of worms because political parties usually adjust several rich and powerful people, even musclemen in the Upper Houses of the legislatures and the Parliament.