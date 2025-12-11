Veteran RJD Leader Shivanand Tiwari Slams Tejashwi Over Foreign Trip After Bihar Poll Defeat
Tiwari asked Tejashwi to return to the state and interact with the party's workers. "Do remember, time does not wait for anyone," he said.
Patna: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday came down on party president Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for absconding after the defeat of the INDIA bloc in the recent Assembly polls.
Tiwari asked Tejashwi to immediately return to Bihar from his foreign trip. He also accused Tejashwi’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, as well as, former Bihar RJD president Jagadanand Singh for misleading him about the election prospects for vested interests.
The verbal assault could spell trouble for the RJD and Tejashwi, as Tiwari is the first senior leader to openly criticise him, apart from Lalu's children Rohini Acharya and Tej Pratap Yadav.
“You have disappeared after the election results! You should have sat down with your colleagues and fellow workers at the lower level of the party to console them so that their morale could stay up a little. But you left the field. You could not last even for two days. You have demoralised your associates and supporters,” Shivanand said in a post on social media platform Facebook.
“I suggest you immediately return. Roam in Bihar, not like a leader but as a worker. Meet them (party workers) like their equal, not like a sahib (boss). Then only the future will be safe. Do remember, time does not wait for anyone,” he added.
Tejashwi was the chief ministerial candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan of which his party is also a member. However, the alliance performed poorly in the polls and could notch only 35 seats in the 243-member House.
The RJD could win just 25 seats, and Tejashwi barely managed to become the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He went on a Europe tour in the first week of December when the first sitting of the newly-constituted lower House was being held, thereby missing the joint address of the legislature by state governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the ensuing debates. It showed him in a poor light, especially when the party had faced a devastating defeat.
“The role of the leader of the side that has lost is bigger than the leader of the side that has won, because he has to bear the responsibility of keeping up the morale of his associates and supporters. If he escapes from the field then he himself announces that he is incapable of returning to the contest,” Shivanand wrote about Tejashwi in his post.
Shivanand, considered a stalwart socialist leader to whom Lalu and chief minister Nitish Kumar once looked up to, reminded that he did not flee from the field when the then Samata Party could win just seven seats in the then undivided Bihar (including Jharkhand).
Hinting that Tejashwi was given the command of the RJD because he is son and heir of Lalu, he (Shivanand) asserted that a party’s honesty towards its ideology is assessed on the basis of its candidates in the legislative Assembly, legislative Council, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha because they are before everybody’s eyes.
“Tejashwi should see whether the shadow of his principles that he announces is seen in the legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha or not… whether the weaker section of the Hindus or Muslims are being given place in them or not. How can you expect their support if you are not accommodating them?” he asked.
The statement has the potential of opening a can of worms because political parties usually adjust several rich and powerful people, even musclemen in the Upper Houses of the legislatures and the Parliament.
Shivanand added that he had told Tejashwi that Lalu was not a worthy teacher for him because he had emerged as a hero across the country in 1990 after the Mandal Commission and the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani during the ‘Ram Rathyatra’ at Samastipur in Bihar, yet lost everything by 2010 when the RJD shrank to just 22 seats.
He also also hit out at Sanjay and Jagadanand for having misled Tejashwi. “Sanjay and Jagada bhai (Jagadanand) blindfolded you. They showed you green pastures and gained much from it. But you could not face the truth when it confronted you,” he added.
Shivanand, who turned 82 on Wednesday, has served as a minister in the cabinet of former chief minister and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, apart from being twice an MLA and once a Rajya Sabha member. In the latest post he has accepted about “staying a bit away from the ‘Lalu family’ these days.”
He was miffed after being removed from the position of the RJD vice-president in July this year after the party’s organisational elections, but he mostly remained silent as his son Rahul Tiwary was going to contest the Assembly poll from Shahpur as the incumbent party MLA.
However, Rahul lost to BJP candidate Rakesh Ranjan by over 15,000 votes. The setback also meant that he would have to vacate the sprawling residence in which Shivanand also resided.
The loss removed the barriers that had kept the veteran leader in check and he first gave a mouthful to Lalu in November in a post on Facebook for turning into a ‘Dhritrashtra’ (the blind father of the Kauravas in the Mahabharata) due to his attachment to son.
“Tejashwi not only removed from the position of the vice-president, but also did not give me a place in the party’s executive because I was speaking against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and asking him to take to the streets along with Rahul Gandhi, agitate, get beaten up by the police, and go to jail. It was like an interruption to him because he was taking the oath as a chief minister in his dreams,” Shivanand had said in his previous post.
His attack came on the heels of Lalu-Rabri’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya’s attack on Tejashwi, Sanjay and another aide Rameez Nemat Khan. She left their residence and severed her ties with the family after claiming to have been abused and assaulted by them after questioning the loss in the polls.
Lalu and Rabri’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has already been thrown out of the party and the family, following his acceptance of having continued an affair with a girl despite having married to former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.
Meanwhile, asked by ETV Bharat about the purpose of his latest post, the veteran leader said: “I felt like writing so I wrote. I don’t know what purpose it will solve. I don’t need to give clarifications about it to anybody.”
However, various political sources said that he could be gravitating towards chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), which had sent him to the Rajya Sabha. Besides, his continuance in the RJD seems to be untenable in the face of the verbal attack against Tejashwi, who is practically controlling the party.
There is already a simmering discontent against Tejashwi, Sanjay and a few others among the senior leadership of the RJD and it would be interesting to see who opens up another broadside against them.
