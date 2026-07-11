ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Playback Singer S Janaki Passes Away At The Age Of 88 In Mysuru

S Janaki was known as the Nightingale of South India ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Renowned playback singer S Janaki, 88, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru late on Saturday.

Known as Janaki Amma, she has recorded over 48,000 songs in films, albums, television and radio, which includes solos, duets, chorus and title tracks in 20 Indian languages. In 2013, she turned down the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

The late singer was the recipient of four National Film Awards and 33 different State Film Awards.

She was also an occasional music composer and was referred to as "Nightingale of South India."

The language in which she sang the most songs in her career was Kannada, followed by Malayalam.