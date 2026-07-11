Veteran Playback Singer S Janaki Passes Away At The Age Of 88 In Mysuru
Known as Janaki Amma, she has recorded over 48,000 songs in different Indian languages
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST|
Updated : July 11, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Mysuru: Renowned playback singer S Janaki, 88, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru late on Saturday.
Known as Janaki Amma, she has recorded over 48,000 songs in films, albums, television and radio, which includes solos, duets, chorus and title tracks in 20 Indian languages. In 2013, she turned down the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.
The late singer was the recipient of four National Film Awards and 33 different State Film Awards.
She was also an occasional music composer and was referred to as "Nightingale of South India."
The language in which she sang the most songs in her career was Kannada, followed by Malayalam.
Janaki began her singing career with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu (1957) at the age of 19 and recorded songs in six different languages in the same year.
Her career spanned over six decades until 2016, when she announced her retirement from singing for films and stage appearances. However, she returned in 2018, singing for the Tamil film Pannaadi.
She was active in the music industry for 60 years.
She is a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore, the Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu government, and the Rajyotsava Prashasti award from the Government of Karnataka.
Former Karnataka Minister G T Devegowda, who visited the hospital, offered condolences over the passing away of the renowned singer.