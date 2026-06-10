ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Mala Roy Likely To Join TMC Dissidents In Delhi; Leaving Mamata, Abhishek, Mahua Moitra Isolated

Kolkata: Just as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces an existential crisis due to successive setbacks in state politics, a fresh political upheaval has struck the TMC camp. The wounds from the Assembly election defeats in key strongholds like Bhabanipur and Rashbehari are still fresh. Before the party could recover from the shock of this rout on the home turf of its leader Mamata Banerjee, a major rift has now emerged in the South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency — once Banerjee's own electoral seat and the party's most secure bastion.

Confirming widespread speculation in political circles, Mala Roy — a veteran and highly influential TMC MP from South Kolkata — is set to join the dissident camp. Reliable reports indicate she is signing a document to join the 'NDA-supporting bloc' for submission to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The corridors of the state secretariat Nabanna and Banerjee's home in Kalighat are abuzz with a single question: What will be Mala Roy's next move?

Trusted sources say the South Kolkata MP left for Delhi with her family on a special flight on Tuesday afternoon. She is accompanied by her husband, Nirbed Roy, as well as her son and daughter. Sources said she is expected to add her signature to the dissident bloc's letter any time today, Wednesday.

Beyond her role as the Chairperson of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Roy possesses an intimate understanding of the political equations and organisational strength across every ward in South Kolkata, hence, such a sudden decision by a trusted veteran leader has effectively shaken the foundations of the TMC camp in Kolkata.

Just over a month ago on the evening of May 4 — by which time TMC's wipeout in the Assembly elections had been all but confirmed — a criminal case was lodged against her, her son and 22 others at Tollygunge PS, for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker, following which, she surrendered before court on May 20, after which they were all granted bail.

Growing Discontent