Veteran Mala Roy Likely To Join TMC Dissidents In Delhi; Leaving Mamata, Abhishek, Mahua Moitra Isolated
Not only is the MP the KMC Chairperson, but also possesses intimate knowledge of equations, organisational strength across every South Kolkata ward, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Just as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces an existential crisis due to successive setbacks in state politics, a fresh political upheaval has struck the TMC camp. The wounds from the Assembly election defeats in key strongholds like Bhabanipur and Rashbehari are still fresh. Before the party could recover from the shock of this rout on the home turf of its leader Mamata Banerjee, a major rift has now emerged in the South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency — once Banerjee's own electoral seat and the party's most secure bastion.
Confirming widespread speculation in political circles, Mala Roy — a veteran and highly influential TMC MP from South Kolkata — is set to join the dissident camp. Reliable reports indicate she is signing a document to join the 'NDA-supporting bloc' for submission to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The corridors of the state secretariat Nabanna and Banerjee's home in Kalighat are abuzz with a single question: What will be Mala Roy's next move?
Trusted sources say the South Kolkata MP left for Delhi with her family on a special flight on Tuesday afternoon. She is accompanied by her husband, Nirbed Roy, as well as her son and daughter. Sources said she is expected to add her signature to the dissident bloc's letter any time today, Wednesday.
Beyond her role as the Chairperson of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Roy possesses an intimate understanding of the political equations and organisational strength across every ward in South Kolkata, hence, such a sudden decision by a trusted veteran leader has effectively shaken the foundations of the TMC camp in Kolkata.
Just over a month ago on the evening of May 4 — by which time TMC's wipeout in the Assembly elections had been all but confirmed — a criminal case was lodged against her, her son and 22 others at Tollygunge PS, for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker, following which, she surrendered before court on May 20, after which they were all granted bail.
Growing Discontent
This growing discontent and distancing within the party did not happen overnight. Over the past few days, top-tier MPs like Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saayoni Ghosh, Partha Bhowmick, and Yusuf Pathan had already begun to distance themselves from Mamata's core camp. Despite this, a significant section of the TMC camp believed that even if others abandoned the party during its darkest hour, Roy would remain loyal to the leadership and stand by the party chief.
However, dashing those hopes, the veteran leader has expressed a lack of confidence in the leadership of Mamata and Abhishek, sparking a political upheaval in Kolkata.
A top leader from the rebel TMC faction claims Roy's move has significantly bolstered their group's strength in the Lok Sabha. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the dissident leader stated, "By Monday night, 16 of our MPs had already signed a letter addressed to Speaker Om Birla. Intense speculation arose on Tuesday regarding the potential inclusion of Saayoni Ghosh. If Mala Roy and Mitali Bag also sign this letter, crossing the 20-member mark — which we have been aiming for — will be a matter of time."
This leaves leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and Mahua Moitra increasingly isolated in the Lok Sabha. Political analysts believe the defection of the South Kolkata MP is enough to completely shatter the morale of grassroots workers. Commenting on the far-reaching implications, one analyst observed, "While figures like Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, and Kirti Azad are being cornered and reduced to a minority within the corridors of Parliament, this development is also poised to have a devastating impact on Kolkata's municipal politics and the party's overall organisational structure."
If the party faces such a predicament in the very heart of Kolkata, holding the grassroots organisation together will prove to be the ultimate test for the top leadership in the days ahead.
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