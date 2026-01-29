ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Labour Leader Ananth Subbarao Passes Away In Bengaluru; CM Siddaramaiah Pays Last Respects

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pays floral tribute to labour leader Ananth Subbarao ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Veteran labour leader and long-time voice of transport workers H.V. Ananth Subbarao (85) died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Thursday. Following his death, the Trade Union's Joint Action Committee has decided to postpone the Bengaluru Chalo protest which was scheduled to be held today. His final rites will be held after the arrival of his elder daughter from the United States. Subbarao’s mortal remains have been kept at the office of the Communist Party of India at Vyalikaval to allow colleagues, friends and workers to pay their last respects. Hundreds of people, including KSRTC workers from across the state, visited Ghate Bhavan in Bengaluru to mourn his passing. Veteran Labour Leader Ananth Subbarao Passes Away In Bengaluru (ETV Bharat) A Strong Labour Voice, Leader Of Workers For decades, Subbarao was a familiar figure for transport workers facing salary delays, service issues or disciplinary action. KSRTC staff often approached him when talks with the government reached a dead end. He played a key role in negotiations between unions and successive governments and was deeply involved in decisions related to strikes and protests. “Ananth Subbarao was not just a leader, he was a shield for transport workers,” said Shivaraj Biradar, a colleague and long-time associate, speaking to ETV Bharat. “Whenever workers were in trouble, he stood in the front, whether it was about wages, transfers or victimisation.” Veteran Labour Leader Ananth Subbarao Passes Away In Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)