Veteran Labour Leader Ananth Subbarao Passes Away In Bengaluru; CM Siddaramaiah Pays Last Respects
Subbarao, who championed the cause of transport workers, died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Thursday
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Veteran labour leader and long-time voice of transport workers H.V. Ananth Subbarao (85) died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Thursday. Following his death, the Trade Union's Joint Action Committee has decided to postpone the Bengaluru Chalo protest which was scheduled to be held today. His final rites will be held after the arrival of his elder daughter from the United States.
Subbarao’s mortal remains have been kept at the office of the Communist Party of India at Vyalikaval to allow colleagues, friends and workers to pay their last respects. Hundreds of people, including KSRTC workers from across the state, visited Ghate Bhavan in Bengaluru to mourn his passing.
A Strong Labour Voice, Leader Of Workers
For decades, Subbarao was a familiar figure for transport workers facing salary delays, service issues or disciplinary action. KSRTC staff often approached him when talks with the government reached a dead end. He played a key role in negotiations between unions and successive governments and was deeply involved in decisions related to strikes and protests.
“Ananth Subbarao was not just a leader, he was a shield for transport workers,” said Shivaraj Biradar, a colleague and long-time associate, speaking to ETV Bharat. “Whenever workers were in trouble, he stood in the front, whether it was about wages, transfers or victimisation.”
Another senior union leader, Vijay Bhaskar, recalled that Subbarao believed protests had to be meaningful and disciplined. “He used to say that agitation is not about shouting slogans alone. It must have clarity and purpose so that the government is forced to listen,” he told ETV Bharat.
Born in Arkalgud in Hassan district, Subbarao entered the labour movement through the Life Insurance Corporation in the 1960s. A relative of CPI(M) leader S. Suryanarayana Rao, he remained committed to Left politics throughout his life.
He rose through the ranks of the All India Trade Union Congress and served as its president until last year. During his tenure, AITUC expanded its reach to scheme workers and public transport employees. He also led unions in major industrial units such as ITC and Mico Bosch.
CM Siddaramaiah Pays Last Respects
CM Siddaramaiah paid his last respects to the mortal remains of senior labour leader H.V. Ananth Subbarao. The CM had accompanied the Labour Minister Santosh Lad, the Chief Minister’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, MLA Priya Krishna and others.
Siddaramaiah condoled the leader's death, calling him a close associate. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of H.V. Anantha Subbarao, a senior CPI leader and a beloved labour leader,” Siddaramaiah said. He described Subbarao as a fighter who led labour movements for over four decades and said his death was an irreparable loss to the working class.
Funeral Plans And Postponed Protests
Subbarao is survived by his wife Nagratna and daughters Rekha and Jyoti. The family has decided to donate his body to a government medical college and has also consented to eye donation, reflecting his commitment to public service.
Arrangements are being made for the public homage, with Chowdiah Memorial Hall being considered as the venue. The Transport Workers’ Joint Action Committee has deferred its strike and Bengaluru Chalo programme. Leaders said fresh dates for the protest may be announced in February.
